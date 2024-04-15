The music world is in mourning following the sudden passing of Park Boram, a celebrated K-pop artist, last week. The 30-year-old singer’s death was confirmed by multiple reports after an evening spent with friends.

According to South Korean news outlets, Park Boram was at a friend’s house when the incident occurred. AllKpop, one of the publications covering the story, detailed that the singer was found unconscious in the bathroom at around 9:55 pm. Her friends attempted CPR before she was rushed to Hanyang University Guri Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 11:17pm due to cardiac arrest.

The police have initiated an investigation into the cause of Park Boram’s death, with further details yet to be disclosed to the public.

Xanadu Entertainment, Park Boram’s agency, released a heartfelt statement on April 12th, expressing their profound grief and confirming that funeral arrangements would be discussed with her family. The statement highlighted the shared sadness of the agency’s artists and executives and extended condolences to Park Boram’s fans, who are grappling with the unexpected loss of the artist.

Park Boram first gained attention in 2010 on the singing competition Superstar K2, making her official entry into the music scene in 2014 with the hit single “Beautiful”. She continued to leave a mark on the South Korean music industry with popular tracks such as “Celepretty”, “Sorry”, and “Dynamic Love”.

The K-pop community and fans worldwide are paying tribute to Park Boram, honouring her contributions to music and the lasting impact of her work.