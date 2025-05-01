Kah-Lo fans won’t need a fake ID to see catch her all-ages headline act at BASSINTHECITY.

The Nigerian singer-songwriter and DJ was announced as the top act for the free pop-up street festival in Darwin taking place on Wednesday May 15th, just days before BASSINTHEGRASS on May 17th.

Having launched to fame with tracks such as “Fake ID” with Riton, a collaboration which resulted in a Grammy nomination for “Rinse and Repeat”, Kah-Lo said she was “excited to be performing at BASSINTHECITY a few days before hitting the seaside stage at BASSINTHEGRASS in Australia’s Top End”.

She will join Aussie heavyweights Hilltop Hoods, Meg Mac, LUUDE, The Amity Affliction, The Jungle Giants, Cyril and 3% at this year’s edition of BASSINTHEGRASS.

“We haven’t been to Darwin for three years and our whole team are excited and looking forward to performing at BASSINTHEGRASS with such a great line-up,” reads a statement from Hilltop Hoods’ Debris. “The festival is one of our favourite places to play.”

The festival also collaborates with the Territory Artist Competition to offer one DJ and one live act to perform at BASSINTHECITY before opening BASSINTHEGRASS’ Palm Stage and BASSment Stage.

New to the festival this year will be BASS Camp, a retreat designed for families, and including kid’s activities and spaces where youngsters can enjoy their own silent disco, face painting, a glitter station, and more.

Love Music? Get the latest news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox.

Premium packages include ReFresh, a retreat from the push and shove from the masses, and Oasis, which rolls-together express entry, drink and food vouchers, shaded side-of-stage views, and access to a dedicated bar.

BASSINTHEGRASS is bucking the trend for music festivals in these parts, many of which are ducking out of 2025 due to steepling talent costs, late ticket buying and other issues.

For information on tickets, click here.

2025 BASSINTHEGRASS Lineup

Hilltop Hoods

The Amity Affliction

Baby J

Cyril

The Dreggs

Hope D

Hot Dub Time Machine

Jaded

Jax Jones

Jazmine Nikitta

The Jungle Giants

Kah-Lo

Latifa Tee

Luude

Meg Mac

Old Mervs

The Rions

3%