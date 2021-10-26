K-pop star Kai, of EXO, has announced that he is working on new music, slated for release at the end of November.

Fair warning, we are so sorry for the person we will become at the end of November. Why? Well, because EXO‘s Kai is finally announced the follow-up to his highly successful solo debut from last year, KAI (开), and it’s slated for a November release!

The news was first reported by South Korean portal SpotTVNews, and later confirmed by the star’s agency SM Entertainment. In a short statement, the company said: “It is true that Kai is preparing a new solo album with the aim of making a comeback at the end of November.”

This will be the second solo album of the performer’s career, coming almost exactly a year after the release of KAI (开). Exploring his own solo identity as both Kai, the performer, and Kim Jongin (his real name), the album earned its way into numerous year-end favourites, including peaking at No. 11 on the Billboard US World Albums chart.

“I’ve always said that I am EXO’s Kai,” he said in a live broadcast shortly before the release of his first solo album. “But finally, I’m just Kai. I feel like it’s just me as a whole, a human being. Kim Jongin – I’m really happy about that.”

While there are no details out yet, fans are already anticipating what the next release will bring, especially in the wake of the singer expressing his wishes to explore more of his solo identity.

“Rather than tossing out a clear concept, it’s more fun to inspire diverse thoughts in the people watching. After all, the interpretation is up to each individual. I want to become an artist who opens up new perspectives for people.” he said of his music in a recent interview with Elle Korea.

You can read more about this topic over at the Asia Pop Observer.

Check out ‘Mmmh’ by Kai: