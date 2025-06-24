Kaiser Chiefs have announced a special anniversary Australian tour.

The beloved English indie band will touch down in the country at the end of November to celebrate 20 years of Employment, one of the best-selling UK debut albums of all time.

The upcoming tour, which will take them to Perth’s RAC Arena on November 23rd, Melbourne’s Festival Hall on November 25th, Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion on November 27th, and Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall one day later, will mark their first shows Down Under since 2012.

Tickets to the tour go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, July 1st at 12pm local time. The Artist and Mastercard pre-sale begins on Friday, June 27th at 11am local time, while the Secret Sounds pre-sale begins on Monday, June 30th at 11am local time.

Kaiser Chiefs will release a 20th anniversary edition of Employment on July 18th. Originally released in March 2005, the album peaked at No. 2 on the UK Albums Chart, selling more than 2.1 million copies in the process.

Employment featured some of the band’s biggest hit singles, including “Oh My God”, “I Predict a Riot”, “Everyday I Love You Less and Less, and “Modern Way”.

“20 years ago, a brand new song by a brand new band was released. ‘I Predict a Riot’ was the start of something really special for some musicians from Leeds,” the band share. “And the album that followed, Employment, changed our lives and has soundtracked the lives of millions of others since 2005.

“In 2025 we are saluting 20 years of that album and everyone is invited. Come celebrate the 2000’s, loving everything less & less and stripey blazers taking over the world.”

Kaiser Chiefs 2025 Australian Tour

Artist & Mastercard pre-sale begins Friday, June 27th (11am local time)

Secret Sounds pre-sale begins Monday, June 30th (11am local time)

General sale begins Tuesday, July 1st (12pm local time)

Ticket information available via secretsounds.com

Sunday, November 23rd

RAC Arena, Perth, WA

Tuesday, November 25th

Festival Hall, Melbourne, VIC

Thursday, November 27th

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, NSW

Friday, November 28th

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD