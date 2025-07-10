Kanye West is facing new allegations of sexual assault in an amended lawsuit filed by his former assistant Lauren Pisciotta, adding to her original claims of sexual harassment, breach of contract, and wrongful termination.

The amended lawsuit, filed this week, introduces serious additional accusations against Kanye West, including stalking, sexual battery, sex trafficking, and false imprisonment, as reported by Rolling Stone. This development comes over a year after Pisciotta initially filed legal action against the rapper in June 2024, following her employment as his assistant from 2021 to 2023.

According to the lawsuit obtained by Page Six, “Ye subjected Ms. Pisciotta to obscene comments about her body, demanded she wear tight fitting clothing, groped her on a regular basis, forced her to watch Ye perform sexual acts with other women, sent her sexually explicit pictures and demanded she do the same, and repeatedly demanded that she join his sexual encounters, which she refused.”

The amended lawsuit contains disturbing specific allegations, claiming that “on one occasion, Ye attempted to vaginally penetrate Ms. Pisciotta with his fingers” and that West “orally raped her without her consent.” Additional accusations include forcibly kissing Pisciotta, grabbing her by the throat, and allegedly offering “someone the opportunity to have sex with” Pisciotta “in exchange for allowing Ye to have sex with” that person’s significant other.

This marks the second time Pisciotta has amended her lawsuit. Four months after the initial filing, she added an allegation that West drugged and sexually assaulted her during a studio session with Sean Combs.

When the original lawsuit was filed last year, West’s legal team promptly dismissed the accusations as “baseless” and characterised Pisciotta’s actions as “blackmail and extortion.” The rapper has not yet publicly responded to these newest and more severe allegations.