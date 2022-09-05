Kanye West has continued his return to social media by admitting that at least one of his posts about Kim Kardashian was fake.

As per Complex, the rapper took to Instagram on Sunday to reveal that a diarrhea post about his former partner was actually untrue. “This was not from me,” he wrote. “Someone copied my style of text and wrote something not funny.”

This being Kanye, he couldn’t resist adding a jibe at Pete Davidson. “I like post comments cause y’all n***as is hilarious,” he wrote.

“I love funny people and I think that’s one of the reasons me and Skete could’ve never been friends.” Ye continued, “I like to fight with jokes. Sometimes we gotta laugh to keep from crying even when we dealing with serious topics. Shit be the funniest when it’s true.”

Ye’s most recent flurry of Instagram posts also saw him reveal his favourite comedians, including Anthony Jeselnik, and praise artists like Beyoncé and DJ Khaled. Wizkid and Tems came in for particularly high praise, with Ye hailing their track ‘Essence’ as the “best song in the history of music to date.”

It comes after the rapper hit the social media warpath again last week following a relatively quiet period. Ye shared several screenshots of what appeared to be text messages between himself and former partner Kim Kardashian.

He followed that up with a note expressing his displeasure at how the media sees him. “I obviously am dealing with wars at the highest levels of control and discrimination based on the level I’m operating at,” he alleged. “A conductor gotta turn they back to the audience to direct the orchestra.”

Several more posts returned to the subject of where his kids should go to school, before it was time for Pete Davidson. “Ask Pete how those tattoos of my kids doing in the trauma unit,” he wrote, referring to the tattoos of Kim and her children’s initials that the comedian got earlier this year.

