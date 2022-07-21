Aspiring lawyer Kim Kardashian has set her sights on helping rapper Gunna be freed from jail.

The business mogul and TV personality took to her Twitter account to raise awareness about his case with her followers, tweeting #FreeGunna.

Gunna and Young Thug were arrested earlier this year over drug possession charges and their involvement with a gang that allegedly commits vicious crimes. The two celebrities were arrested alongside other defendants affiliated with record label YSL and the group’s charges detail murder, drug and gun possession, witness intimidation, carjacking, robbery, theft and drug dealing.

Gunna and Young Thug are currently in jail while they await charges and have been refused bail. It wasn’t lost on Kardashian’s fans that she only mentioned Gunna, and not Young Thug. At the time of writing, Kardashian’s tweet has received over 2500 comments, 36,000 retweets and 110,000 likes.

“What about thug? You should’ve just said ysl all together Kim,” one Twitter user pointed out.

While many of her followers have thanked the reality star for supporting Gunna, some are perplexed about her connection to the hip hop artist and are questioning whether her account was hacked.

“She must be hacked, cuz I’m surprised by this tweet,” wrote one person.

Another commented, “Saint, give mommy her phone back.”

Despite being denied bail, Gunna’s legal team are confident that the rapper will be freed.

“Mr. Sergio Kitchens, known as Gunna, is innocent,” Gunna’s attorneys Donald F. Samuel, John A. Garland and Kristen W. Novay said in a statement. “The indictment falsely portrays his music as part of a criminal conspiracy. Mr. Kitchens has been an advocate for his community, and it is our privilege to advocate for him.”

Gunna’s legal team were quick to point out the huge role their client has played in Atlanta over the past few years, which has included creating the city’s first-ever free in-school grocery and clothing store and feeding over 400 children each week.

His representatives also insisted that it’s wrong to use his own lyrics against him. Some of Young Thug’s lyrics included in the indictment include, “I killed his man in front of his momma, like fuck lil bruh, sister and his cousin” and “my trigger start itching.”