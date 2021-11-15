Masked Kanye West clones have overtaken New York City ahead of the deluxe reissue of the artist’s tenth album, DONDA.

The Kanye clones traipsed through The Big Apple donning black pants, black bomber jackets, black baseball caps, Balenciaga dad sneakers, and prosthetic masks akin to the one the rapper wore in New York last month for a meeting with former Donald Trump lawyer Michael Cohen.

Face masks have been a recurring motif in Kanye’s practice since 2014 — when Maison Martin Margiela custom-designed headpieces for the rappers Yeezus tour. The DONDA rollout has seen Ye up the ant with a series of increasingly outré masks.

Uhh… there’s an army of Kanye clones walking around the streets of NYC rn 💀 pic.twitter.com/MF6ixYwLzD — Squirt Reynolds (@SquirtReynoIds) November 14, 2021

Kanye West clones take over NYC ahead of ‘DONDA’ deluxe album release. pic.twitter.com/t24ak7QMN3 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 14, 2021 Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

The MO behind the masked stunt remains unclear, however, earlier today Tidal teased that Kanye was prepping a deluxe release of (his near two-hour album) DONDA.

Rumors that a deluxe edition of DONDA is nigh have been brewing for a while after eagled-eyed fans spotted messages on European versions of the album’s Apple Music page.

“Kanye West presents Donda Deluxe”, tweeted the official Tidal account earlier today.

Kanye West presents Donda Deluxe. — TIDAL (@TIDAL) November 14, 2021

The tweet follows a series of billboards that cropped up in Los Angeles over the weekend that read the same message.