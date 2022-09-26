Say what you want about Kanye West, but his social media activity is always interesting.

The rapper just made an Instagram Story for the ages, comparing Kim Kardashian with the late Queen Elizabeth II.

After months of poor health, Queen Elizabeth II finally died earlier this month aged 96. Tributes poured in for the monarch from around the world, with Ye taking his time to add his own two cents.

“London I know how you feel,” he wrote in the Instagram Story. “I lost my Queen too.”

Ye’s “Queen”, of course, was a reference to Kim Kardashian, with the pair infamously breaking up last year. Following the end of their relationship, Ye dated other women like Julia Fox, while Kim very publicly moved on to Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson.

Kim and Pete ended their own relationship recently, which Ye took well, and maybe this is his latest ploy to gain his former partner’s attention. At the time of writing, though, Kim hasn’t commented on his Instagram Story.

It’s just the latest in a long line of prominent Instagram posts. Last week, he took to the social media platform to claim that his music catalogue was put up for sale without his knowledge.

In a statement posted to his Instagram, Ye ironically compared himself to Taylor Swift and claimed that his catalogue had been put up for sale without him being notified beforehand.

“Just like Taylor Swift. My publishing is being put up for sale without my knowledge. Not for sale,” he claimed. In using Swift’s example, he was referencing the popstar’s very public feud with Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta in 2019, where she accused the latter of selling her masters to Braun without giving her the chance to buy them herself.

His statements came less than 24 hours after Billboard reported that the rapper and his team had been evaluating the value of his catalogue with potential buyers for the last 10 months.

