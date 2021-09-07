Despite the less than raving Donda reviews circulating the internet, Kanye West is doing quite well on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Not only has West been able to lock in 23 singles on the Billboard 100 and 309,000 equivalent album units, he has officially had the biggest week of 2021 so far.

West debuting with 23 songs on the Hot 100 chart records a total of 133 entries in the rapper’s career overall, with this achievement also ranking highly on a wider scale.

He has the fifth highest number of entries of all time.

With songs ‘Hurricane’ and ‘Jail’ ranking within the Hot 100’s top ten songs, West has now become the 21st artist to tick the box of having a minimum of 20 singles ranking in the top 10.

And it’s no wonder that it was the two aforementioned singles to get West over the line, as they are considered by many to be the two strongest songs on the entire Donda album.

Furthermore, Donda has seen West earn his tenth No. 1 album, seeing the artist sit amongst the most elite company, including The Beatles, Jay-Z, Bruce Springsteen, Barbra Streisand, Eminem and Elvis Presley.

Overall, West also now has a total of 68 tracks that have found themselves sitting within the Hot 100’s top 40 section, making him the fifth highest ranking artist in the Hot 100.

Below are ten of West’s highest ranking Donda tracks in the Billboard Hot 100 right now.

No. 6: ‘Hurricane’

No. 10: ‘Jail’

No. 11: ‘Off the Grid’

No. 12: ‘Ok Ok’

No. 16: ‘Junya’

No. 17: ‘Moon’

No. 20: ‘Praise God’

No. 26: ‘Jesus Lord’

No. 27: ‘Jonah’

No. 28: ‘Believe What I Say’

Watch the music video for ‘Come to Life’ by Kanye West: