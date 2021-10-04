It looks like a Kanye West tech line could be delivered in the near future.

According to TMZ who was able to obtain legal docs filed by the rapper, last month his team filed a trademark application to launch a line of tech products under the name Donda.

As per the docs, West’s line is reportedly set to include electronics such as tablet computers, audio speakers and surround sound systems.

But it doesn’t stop there, there’s more. He’s also looking to produce smartwatches, smart glasses, wearable activity trackers and protective flip covers for tablet computers, all under the name Donda, which is rumoured to be embossed on all products.

Aside from tech, under the application West has also reportedly filed for the name to appear on another type of product, this time being music and entertainment news.

These include downloadable electronic publications in the nature of books, magazines, journals, brochures, leaflets, pamphlets and newsletters all in the field of music and entertainment news