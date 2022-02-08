Kanye West wants Black History Month to become Black Future Month, watch his speech to see how and why he wants it to be so.

Kanye West, also known as Ye, is an artist who has always defined the cutting edge and pushed the boundaries when it comes to music and depending on who you ask fashion. On top of the products he creates, the 44-year-old Chicago-based rapper has always been one to speak his mind no matter how his thoughts have been or could be received. So for Kanye, redefining Black History Month as Black Future Month is something that maybe only he would be willing to attempt.

Part of West’s vision is that not only will this February be Black History Month, but every February to come. In a new video shared by Kanye collaborators such as 88-Keys and directed by Theophilus London, Ye details his vision for what he wants the month of February to become.

“I have no more fear left in me, only love” #BlackFutureMonth pic.twitter.com/xpNRkukA1q — TeamKanyeDaily (@TeamKanyeDaily) February 8, 2022

Ye’s speech is given in what appears to be the same space his Sunday Service Choir has been frequenting in past months for the orchestral gospel they deliver. He starts off his delivery by detailed the backstory of both his parents, their relationship, and how it affected his relationship with them.

“The system has been separating families in every way that they can for years,” Ye explains as he details how his father was offered a job in a far-away location, effectively separating him from his family.

“America is made to enslave us,” Ye said. “What they ever gave us? We done proved, we done showed. It’s documented, now it’s cemented. Black future, it’s time to invent it. If Ye said it, you know that he meant it. There’s no more Black History Month, every February reminding us that we just barely can vote. You shouldn’t have to be a tech genius, a basketball god, a musical wizard to be able to hold down your family.”