If this were to happen I am convinced that the fibres of the universe would all unravel. Kanye West has reached out to Joe Rogan, asking to appear as a guest on the Joe Rogan Experience.

The rapper-turned-aspiring-politician was set to appear on an episode of the podcast last year, but it never came to fruition.

“Spoke with Joe Rogan,” West tweeted at the time. “Podcast coming soon.”

It looks as if West has a renewed interest in appearing on the podcast, reaching out to Rogan on Twitter.

“Would love to go on Joe Rogan’s podcast LIVE this week,” West tweeted, accompanied by a clip of Rogan talking about him. “I have my team trying to get your number Joe I’m in Calabassas Let’s do this my friend.”

In other news, Joe Rogan recently weighed in on the rumours that employees of Spotify —who signed an exclusive, multi-million dollar deal with Rogan back in May— were allegedly pushing to censor episodes of his podcast.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Spotify hosted a town hall meeting at which employees raised concern over content in the JRE archive.

A number of employees took umbrage with an episode that featured an interview with Abigail Shrier — author of Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters. During the episode, Shrier associates transness with autism and explores her theory that YouTube and social media are influencing young people to transition.

“Many LGBTQAI+/ally Spotifiers feel unwelcome and alienated because of leadership’s response in JRE conversations. What is your message to those employees?” one employee raised during the meeting.

During a recent episode of JRE, Rogan addressed the controversy at hand. After fellow podcaster Tim Dillon asked if the rumours of an internal conflict between Spotify and its employees were “complete fodder.”

“They have literally said nothing to me about it,” admitted Rogan, “I don’t know what the actual conversation has been from Spotify talking to these employees. But if these employees are listening, I would tell you, emphatically, I am not in any way anti-trans. … I am 100 percent for people being able to do whatever they want, as long as it doesn’t harm other people.”