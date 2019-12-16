Kanye West and Joel Osteen are hitting the road in the name of Jesus, bringing the music of west and the sermon of Osteen across all of America.

Kanye West and Joel Osteen reportedly going on a Sunday Service tour, and praise the lord, it’s going to be an absolute packed event at every location.

After the immense success of Kanye West’s Sunday Service at Joel Osteen’s Lakewood megachurch in Houston last month, the pair are now rumoured to be going on tour together.

With a Sunday Service set to come to Yankee Stadium next May for Osteen’s “Night of Hope” event, sources report that West and Osteen have been discussing how to further expand on the Houston service, possibly into a stadium tour.

The tour wouldn’t be much different to the rapper’s usual Sunday Service, which has popped up in cities all across the country as well as international locations like Kingston, Jamaica. With West on the music and Joel Osteen on the word of God, it is sure to be an unmissable pairing in the name of Jesus.

Considering how quickly the previous Sunday Service events have sold out or filled up paired with Osteen’s own crowd-drawing abilities, it could be a lucrative move.

One must question the motives, behind this pairing, as it is safe to say both parties will be making quite a bit of money off this event.

Watch Joel Osteen and Kanye West in conversation below

In recent Kanye West news, the rapper has been tirelessly working away at his brand new opera, and this one is titled ‘Mary’, set to be performed in a powerboat stadium.

The brand new opera by Kanye West is set to be performed in a powerboat stadium, and this one is called ‘Mary’, based off the mother of Jesus presented in The Bible.

This brand new opera comes only a short amount of time after the grandiose occurrence that was his operatic debut, Nebuchadnezzar. Mary is the Christian billionaire’s second opera in a month.