In his latest Instagram post, Kanye West gives glowing praise to Jack Harlow after the release of his single ‘Nail Tech.’

It’s no secret that Jack Harlow looks up to Ye as a musician and sees him as an inspiration for his own work. The Louisville rap artist looks to many of Kanye West’s early works as creative source material and points to them as something that inspired him to create music.

When asked about Ye’s “doom aesthetic” and the cult following around his stadium gatherings which were in preparation for his then-upcoming album Donda, Harlow had this to say:

“I think he sees himself as Mozart or Beethoven, I think he’s worried, not about what it looks like now but what it will look like in 100 years.”

Harlow continued to demonstrate the long haul effects that Ye’s actions have on the public discourse, “Take what happened with the Taylor Swift situation: at the time it was all pitchforks, but now people treat that as iconic. I am always fascinated to see what he does next. This ‘DONDA’ roll-out, people are going to remember that for years.”

Jack Harlow said he has hopes of meeting Ye someday, simply to thank him for everyone he has inspired in the music industry as well as all the future generations he will continue to inspire.

Jack Harlow Hopes To Meet Kanye One Day👀 pic.twitter.com/x0KiKsv1UY — Rap301 (@_Rap301) December 8, 2021

It’s all love between the two, and Kanye West has no qualms about showing it after Harlow’s release of ‘Nail Tech’. West took to Instagram to give praise to Harlow saying, “This n***a can raaaaaaap bro And I’m saying n***a as a compliment Top 5 out right now.”

This is high praise from West as a top-five spot in the rap game isn’t easy to come by and when you have one of the best in the game talking that way about you it means a lot more than when it’s coming from yourself.

Jack Harlow responded to Kanye’s IG post, calling it ‘one of the greatest moments of his life.’

‘Nail Tech’ is available to stream today, February 18th.