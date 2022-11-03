Kanye West unleashed a flurry of tweets today, including calling out his former personal trainer for mistreating him.

His latest big day on Twitter started with him announcing he was “talking to nooobody for a month.”

In an accompanying picture, a handwritten note claimed he was going on a “30 day cleanse,” featuring “a verbal fast… no alcohol… no adult films… no intercourse.”

That “verbal fast,” however, didn’t last long.

The rapper followed that up by tweeting “you can’t be anti-Semite when you know you are Semite,” accompanied by a screenshot of a Shade Room post about Kanye previously sharing a Bible post.

I'm not talking to nooobody for a month pic.twitter.com/g1JYFmCGEo — ye (@kanyewest) November 3, 2022

Something much more revealing was to follow.

Kanye then shared a text message he allegedly received from Harley Pasternak, his former personal trainer, in which Pasternak threatened to have the rapper “institutionalised again.”

“What should be obvious by now is that I was raised to stand for my truth regardless of the consequences,” Kanye captioned the tweet. “So I will say this again… I was mentally misdiagnosed and nearly druggoued out of my mind to make me a manageable well behaved celebrity.”

In a following tweet, he continued on this thread: “I was told that if I expose the truth of the bad business practices everything is gonna be taken from me… including my black children.”

Kanye’s last tweet at the time of writing showed more alleged texts from Pasternak, one showing a message reading “Your origins might be Jewish.”

“This shows Harley (Pasternak) admitting to knowing the truth of our origin but then later dismissing the facts within the same text chain… Mind you This is how a Hollywood trainer speaks to a far more influential black celebrity when we get out of line,” Kanye wrote in the caption.

Pasternak, a renowned name in celebrity circles, cut ties with Kanye following his recent antisemitic messages on social media.

“I think Kanye has a history of mental health issues, and it appears that he’s probably going through an episode right now. If people continue to give him a platform to discuss hateful, antisemitic rhetoric, they’re complicit, so I applaud Facebook and Twitter,” the personal trainer, who is Jewish, told Newsweek.

Pasternak was also the personal trainer Kanye referenced in his controversial comments about Lizzo during a recent interview with Tucker Carlson on Fox News.

