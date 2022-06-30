A Melbourne burger restaurant has received a rather personal letter from Kanye West – and it certainly isn’t fan mail.

College Dropout Burgers, which is located in Melbourne’s suburb of Ivanhoe has a crowned teddy bear logo which is seemingly inspired by artwork from Kanye West’s debut College Dropout album. It also features burgers named after the rapper’s most famous songs, and has a large mural of Ye.

However, it appears that West didn’t take the imitation as flattering, considering his lawyers sent College Dropout Burgers a cease and desist letter. The letter demands that the shop’s owner Mark Elkhouri paint over the mural, and change the logo. The store has also decided to abandon the inspired burger names.

What’s worse, is that the staff were elated to find out that Ye followed the restaurant in recent weeks, only to receive the devastating letter.

“It’s pretty hard being a Kanye West fan with this situation, we have to respect his wishes and move forward,” Elkhouri said of the new development.