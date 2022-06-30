A Melbourne burger restaurant has received a rather personal letter from Kanye West – and it certainly isn’t fan mail.
College Dropout Burgers, which is located in Melbourne’s suburb of Ivanhoe has a crowned teddy bear logo which is seemingly inspired by artwork from Kanye West’s debut College Dropout album. It also features burgers named after the rapper’s most famous songs, and has a large mural of Ye.
However, it appears that West didn’t take the imitation as flattering, considering his lawyers sent College Dropout Burgers a cease and desist letter. The letter demands that the shop’s owner Mark Elkhouri paint over the mural, and change the logo. The store has also decided to abandon the inspired burger names.
What’s worse, is that the staff were elated to find out that Ye followed the restaurant in recent weeks, only to receive the devastating letter.
“It’s pretty hard being a Kanye West fan with this situation, we have to respect his wishes and move forward,” Elkhouri said of the new development.
He added, “The fact he was viewing our [Instagram] stories and was there had me believe he was a fan of us.”
Elkhouri told The Age that the burger shop will keep the current name of College Dropout Burgers but will rehaul its image by naming the burgers after famous people who dropped out of education like Steven Spielberg, Steve Jobs, Mark Zuckerberg and Albert Einstein.
Love Hip Hop?
Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more
College Dropout Burgers announced the official news of their intended rejig on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
“College Dropout Burgers will no longer reference or be inspired by Ye (fka Kanye West),” the post read.
“We announce the removal of all references to Ye (fka Kanye West), following the instructions and concerns from Ye, Mascotte Holdings Inc. along with his legal representatives,” they wrote on their official account.
For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.