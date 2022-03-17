Ye has been placed in a timeout by the social media platform after he ramped up his recent attacks on ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her new partner Pete Davidson. A racist attack on The Daily Show host Trevor Noah also fell foul of Instagram’s standards.

A spokesperson for Meta confirmed to TMZ that Ye’s recent posts violated Instagram’s policies on hate speech, harassment, and bullying. His account has now been suspended for 24 hours, which means he won’t be able to post, comment, or even send DM’s. The spokesperson also confirmed that additional steps may be taken if any more violations take place.

If you go to Ye’s Instagram page now, only 8 posts remain. The post where he attacked Noah has been deleted, as well as ones focused on Kim and Pete. One noticeable post that’s still there is about Pete Davidson making jokes about having sex with a baby.

“Yet another reason why SKETE gotta stay away from my children… Oh and nobody noticed that he ain’t show up to SNL Because Mr. I can help you with meds had a mental breakdown after we ran him off the internet… SKETE you not built for this I already blacked the Super Bowl out on you… Apologize to your family for being in your family,” Ye captioned the post.

After the racial slur was used against him, Noah responded to Ye. “Clearly some people graduate but we still stupid,” he said (as per The Wrap). “Don’t ever forget, the biggest trick racists ever played on Black people was teaching us to strip each other of our Blackness whenever we disagree. Tricking us into dividing ourselves up into splinters so that we would never unite into a powerful rod.”

It’s not the only major Instagram news today. Britney Spears’ account mysteriously disappeared without warning, with fans left confused as to why she would depart the platform having been such a prolific poster in recent times.

