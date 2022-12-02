In new reports, sources close to Kim Kardashian say Kanye accused her of cheating to allegedly distract from his recent Swastika controversy.

It’s that time of the month again: Kanye West is going off the rails, and we’re here to follow every minute of it. This time, the rapper is claiming that Kim Kardashian – billionaire (something he no longer is), his former wife – cheated on him with NBA player Chris Paul.

As reported by TMZ, however, sources close to Kardashian claim that Kanye’s accusations are completely false, and that he’s allegedly trying to draw attention away from his latest Swastika controversy. In a tweet made some time ago, West posted a picture of Paul with the caption: “Let’s break one last window before we get outa [sic] here. I caught this guy with Kim. Good night.”

According to a source who spoke to TMZ, however: “This is not true and sadly it’s an ongoing pattern with Kanye – attacking Kim to redirect everyone’s attention after a day of crazy antics where he has said every hateful and offensive thing he can possibly dream of.”

Said source also alleged that West had a history of covering up his own faults by accusing others: “He has a history of falsely accusing her of also having affairs with Meek Mill, Drake and countless others. Kanye has for years deflected his own awful behavior, infidelities and obsession with porn and sex addiction to abuse and slut shame Kim. She wants to be left alone so she can focus on the well-being of their children.”

In more outrageous news, Kanye was booted off of Twitter by Elon Musk for posting what looked like a merged motif of the Star of David and the Swastika. This was shortly after the rapper went on Alex Jones’ Infowars show and claimed that he liked Hitler.

Earlier this year, West faced widespread backlash for his collection at the Paris Fashion Week, where he featured clothing bearing the slogan ‘White Lives Matter.’ Shortly after, he lost out on major collaborations and deals, including Adidas severing ties with Yeezy.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.