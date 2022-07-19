In a recent sit-down on the ‘Higher Learning’ podcast, Amber Rose reveals the story of how she got Nicki Minaj onto Ye’s ‘Monster.’

Amber Rose recently went on the Higher Learning podcast and talked about her past relationships as well as her influence on songs such as Kanye West’s ‘Monster.’

"The homie Amber Rose said she's helped Kanye, Wiz, and 21 Savage with their music before, so rapping isn't foreign to her. She even says it was her idea to put Nicki on Monster. Legendary verse."

Rose went on to describe her version of the story and how apprehensive Kanye was due to the lack of exposure Nicki had received at the time.

“I put Nicki on ‘Monster,'” Rose exclaimed. “I put Nicki on ‘Monster’. He didn’t know who Nicki was back then. I had Nicki pull up to the studio and I put her on ‘Monster.'”

In Amber Rose’s story, she said Nicki had her first draft of the verse ready only one day after hearing the beat.

“She pulled up and we all had a conversation,” she continued. “She heard the song, and then she came back the next day with the verse.”

Lathan then mentioned that Ye almost took her off the song and Rose replied, “Because it was too good. He told me that the same day. He’s like, “How the f**k did you bring in a b***h that killed me on my own song?'”

Nicki also commented on the verse back in 2017 and told a similar story.

“Kanye called me to tell me Jay put a verse on this song & that he was still deciding if he would put it on his album. Haha,” Minaj wrote at the time. “It was like an hour long call where I tried to convince him to let the song stay on his album. He felt this verse would end up being the talk of the album. I said: YOU’RE KANYE WEST!!!!”