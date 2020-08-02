Kanye is not done voicing his opposition to a woman’s right to choose. The billionaire rapper first revealed his anti-abortion stance in a Forbes interview in early July.

Kanye’s presidential campaign got off to a rocky start when he unveiled his platform via a controversial Forbes interview. He had this to say about abortion: “I am pro-life because I’m following the word of the Bible.” He also claimed that Planned Parenthood – a US reproductive healthcare nonprofit – has “been placed inside cities by white supremacists to do the Devil’s work.”

Kanye then doubled down on this rhetoric during his first presidential campaign rally in Charleston, South Carolina on Sunday, July 19th. “My mum saved my life. My dad wanted to abort me,” he told the crowd at the Charleston wedding venue and convention centre. “There would’ve been no Kanye West because my dad was too busy.”

He also revealed that he and Kim Kardashian had considered aborting their first child. “I almost killed my daughter,” said West, who was now beginning cry. “In the Bible it says, ‘Thou shall not kill.’ I remember [Kardashian] called me screaming and crying. She said she was a pregnant and for one month, and two months, and three months we talked about her not having this child. She had the pills in her hand.”

Ultimately they decided not to, and West has now taken to Twitter to defend his anti-abortion comments. “I cried at the thought of aborting my first born and everyone was so concerned about me,” West wrote on Friday, July 31st. “I’m concerned for the world that feels you shouldn’t cry about this subject.”

West’s next tweet speculated that the reactions of shock and disappointment to his comments were all part of an effort to discredit him – both as a presidential candidate and also (presumably) as someone who experiences bipolar disorder. His fourth tweet in the series was clearly ideologically motivated: “Over 22,500,000 black babies have been aborted over the past 50 years.”