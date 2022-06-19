Kanye West and Walmart have settled in his lawsuit regarding the chain selling knock-offs of his Yeezy sneakers.

Kanye West and Walmart have chosen to settle in the rapper’s lawsuit against the department store chain over knock-offs of his Yeezy sneakers. West filed a case against Walmart last year claiming that their fake versions of Yeezys (being sold in Walmart stores for $25 USD) were costing him ‘hundreds of millions of dollars’ in revenue.

West and his legal team claimed that their shoes resembled the Yeezy Foam Runners closely and referred to the Unfair Competition Law in California to protest lost potential revenue.

Now, reports obtained by The Sun have revealed that the rapper and the chain settled for an unrevealed amount back in April 2022. In May, West filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit – now we know why.

In their original complaint, West and his legal team claimed that Walmart was ‘flagrantly trading off of’ the popularity of West’s sneaker line.

“Wаlmаrt customers аre buying fаke Yeezy Foаm Runner shoes in the mistаken belief thаt they аre аssociаted with Kаnye West аnd the Yeezy brаnd. According to informаtion аnd belief, the hаrm cаused to Plаintiffs аs а result of Wаlmаrt’s illegаl аctivities could be worth hundreds of millions of dollаrs.” they claimed at the time.

West also demanded that Walmart pay him for damages, interest, costs for the case, as well as interest. Shortly after, the chain removed said shoes from their website, but claimed: “The product referenced in the complaint is not sold by Walmart, but rather by third-party Marketplace sellers.”

Earlier this week, Kanye also took to Instagram to call out Adidas for selling Yeezy knock-offs on their website. Posting a picture of the Adidas adilette 22, Ye said: “These shoes represent the disrespect that people in power have to the talent. This shoe is a fake Yeezy made by adidas themselves. I’m not talking to DC about this either Kasper come talk to me.”

