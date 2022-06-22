Kim Kardashian recently went live on Instagram with her kids and Twitter is loving how much they’re acting like Kanye West.

Twitter is reacting to Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s kids on Twitter after Kim went live with them on Instagram.

“Yeah that’s definitely Kanye’s kids lmao”

Yeah that’s definitely Kanye’s kids lmao https://t.co/jPqJgINF4y — King Wow (@wowthatshiphop) June 21, 2022

Kanye West has recently been having trouble understanding what an amicable separation means. In the past year, West has repeatedly attacked Kim Kardashian on social media – his vitriolic diatribe even extended to her current partner, comedian Pete Davidson.

Ye appears to be back at it on his most recent song. Ye dropped his new track ‘True Love’ with the late controversial rapper XXXTentacion. On the track, he appeared to allege – again – that Kim Kardashian is restricting his access to their kids.

On the song’s opening, Ye raps: ‘Wait, when you see the kids? I’ll see y’all tomorrow // Wait, when the sunset? I see y’all tomorrow’.