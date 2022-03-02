The Game & Kanye West dropped their wild ‘Eazy’ music video today on Instagram.
On the day Kim Kardashian officially became single after an L.A. judge restored her single status, Ye took his beef with her new boyfriend Pete Davidson to a new level by debuting an animated clip of him kidnapping someone who resembles Pete.
In the video, Ye then puts a bag over his head, ties Skete up to a bike and drags the body into a grave before planting rose seeds on him. Watch it below. Wild stuff.
The rapper says “God saved me from that crash / Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass” as Ye can be seen walking around with a decapitated head.
The closing message of the video reads “Everyone lived happily ever after, “Except
Skete you know who.”
After that adding, “JK he’s fine.”
This all drops during the current marketing cycle for Donda 2 which is only available on Kanye West’s stem player, although leaks can be found online.
Below are the full lyrics to ‘Eazy’ by The Game and Kanye West, which is available to stream on Apple, Spotify, and other streaming platforms.
My life was never (Eazy)
Puffin’ chronic, Puff and Biggie out the window, speaker subbin’
Run into the Crips, it ain’t no discussion
Bullet wounds drenched in Hennessy and teaspoons of Robitussin
Head up faze, got a few concussion, yeah
Compton’s amazed, Dr. Dre percussion
God, please grant my nigga eternal life, we need the beats
Aftermath where you fall asleep, you do not eat
Banana clips in the pool, swan dive in Clase Azul
The opps, I’m on they ass, grandmama whoopings in school
This Wilmington and Brazil where niggas die in they jewels
Too many Problems, too many YGs
So many ties to dollar signs, easy to end up on E
I got shot up like Columbine, the Crips descended on me
Sign my name on the dotted line, that was vengeance on beats
This is the way
My life was never (Eazy)
Don’t interrupt just because
It’s no love
Shoulder shrug (shrug)
I’ma turn up the music, wake up the neighbors
I’ma get that “Thug Life” tatted ‘cross the navel
This is how I am in real life, not just on cable
“Mr. Narcissist, ” tell me ’bout my arrogance
No more counselin’, I don’t negotiate with therapists
God Ye, wanna let God in?
But tonight, I guess I’ll let my pride win
Nigga, we havin’ the best divorce ever
If we go to court, we’ll go to court together
Matter of fact, pick up your sis, we’ll go to Kourt’s together
I watched four kids for like five hours today
I wear these Yeezy boots everywhere, even in the shower today
I got love for the nannies, but real family is better
The cameras watch the kids, y’all stop takin’ the credit
What you think the point of really bein’ rich for?
When you give ’em everything, they only want more
Boujee and unruly, y’all need to do some chores
Rich-ass kids, this ain’t yo’ mama house
Climb on your brother’s shoulders, get that Top Ramen out
God saved me from that crash
Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass (who?)
I know Illuminati mad
This that New-minati, bitch
This that two Bugatti rich
This that “God did this”
Only God did this
Don’t interrupt, just because
Ain’t no love, shoulder shrug
Won’t He do it? Yes He does
Won’t He do it? Yes He does
Won’t He do it?
This next one gon’ be (Eazy)