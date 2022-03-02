The Game & Kanye West dropped their wild ‘Eazy’ music video today on Instagram.

On the day Kim Kardashian officially became single after an L.A. judge restored her single status, Ye took his beef with her new boyfriend Pete Davidson to a new level by debuting an animated clip of him kidnapping someone who resembles Pete.

In the video, Ye then puts a bag over his head, ties Skete up to a bike and drags the body into a grave before planting rose seeds on him. Watch it below. Wild stuff.

The rapper says “God saved me from that crash / Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass” as Ye can be seen walking around with a decapitated head.

The closing message of the video reads “Everyone lived happily ever after, “Except Skete you know who.”

After that adding, “JK he’s fine.”

This all drops during the current marketing cycle for Donda 2 which is only available on Kanye West’s stem player, although leaks can be found online.

Below are the full lyrics to ‘Eazy’ by The Game and Kanye West, which is available to stream on Apple, Spotify, and other streaming platforms.

My life was never (Eazy)

My life was never (Eazy)

Started in my Cutlass clutchin’ heat like it’s an open oven

Puffin’ chronic, Puff and Biggie out the window, speaker subbin’

Run into the Crips, it ain’t no discussion

Bullet wounds drenched in Hennessy and teaspoons of Robitussin

Head up faze, got a few concussion, yeah

Compton’s amazed, Dr. Dre percussion

God, please grant my nigga eternal life, we need the beats

Aftermath where you fall asleep, you do not eat

And my belly is full, gorilla ridin’ the bull

Banana clips in the pool, swan dive in Clase Azul

The opps, I’m on they ass, grandmama whoopings in school

This Wilmington and Brazil where niggas die in they jewels

Too many Problems, too many YGs

So many ties to dollar signs, easy to end up on E

I got shot up like Columbine, the Crips descended on me

Sign my name on the dotted line, that was vengeance on beats

This is the way

My life was never (Eazy)

My life was never (Eazy)

There it is, there it was

Don’t interrupt just because

It’s no love

Shoulder shrug (shrug)

How I ain’t bring nothin’ to the table when I’m the table?

I’ma turn up the music, wake up the neighbors

I’ma get that “Thug Life” tatted ‘cross the navel

This is how I am in real life, not just on cable

“Mr. Narcissist, ” tell me ’bout my arrogance

No more counselin’, I don’t negotiate with therapists

God Ye, wanna let God in?

But tonight, I guess I’ll let my pride win

Cousin Dre sent me scriptures, helped me see life better

Nigga, we havin’ the best divorce ever

If we go to court, we’ll go to court together

Matter of fact, pick up your sis, we’ll go to Kourt’s together

I watched four kids for like five hours today

I wear these Yeezy boots everywhere, even in the shower today

I got love for the nannies, but real family is better

The cameras watch the kids, y’all stop takin’ the credit

Noncustodial dad, I bought the house next door

What you think the point of really bein’ rich for?

When you give ’em everything, they only want more

Boujee and unruly, y’all need to do some chores

Rich-ass kids, this ain’t yo’ mama house

Climb on your brother’s shoulders, get that Top Ramen out

God saved me from that crash

Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass (who?)

And my new bitch bad

I know Illuminati mad

This that New-minati, bitch

This that two Bugatti rich

This that “God did this”

Only God did this

There it is, there it was

Don’t interrupt, just because

Ain’t no love, shoulder shrug

Won’t He do it? Yes He does

Won’t He do it? Yes He does

Won’t He do it?

My life was never (Eazy)

This next one gon’ be (Eazy)