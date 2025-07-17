Warner Bros. has unleashed the first official trailer for the highly anticipated sequel to 2021’s hit video game adaptation, Mortal Kombat 2.

The blood-soaked follow-up is scheduled to thunder into theatres in October, promising fans an expanded roster of iconic fighters from the beloved franchise.

The Boys star Karl Urban takes centre stage as Johnny Cage, the cocky Hollywood playboy who ranks among the most recognisable human characters in the Mortal Kombat universe. The trailer showcases Urban fully embracing the character’s signature blend of narcissism and combat prowess.

The sequel significantly expands its cast with several fan-favourite fighters making their live-action debut. Adeline Rudolph joins as fan-wielding princess Kitana, while You star Tati Gabrielle appears as her childhood friend Jade, who specialises in bo staff combat. The villain roster receives a formidable boost with Damon Herriman as dark wizard Quan Chi, bodybuilder Martyn Ford as Outworld emperor Shao Kahn, and Ana Thu Nguyen as Queen Sindel.

Returning cast members include Lewis Tan as Cole Young, Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, and Ludi Lin as Liu Kang. Mehcad Brooks reprises his role as Jax Briggs, complete with his iconic bionic arms, while Josh Lawson returns as the ruthless Australian mercenary Kano. The mystical elements remain intact with Chin Han as evil sorcerer Shang Tsung and Tadanobu Asano as thunder god Raiden.

The eternal rivalry between Scorpion and Sub-Zero continues with Shōgun actor Hiroyuki Sanada returning as the fiery spectre alongside Joe Taslim as his icy nemesis. Max Huang rounds out the returning cast as Kung Lao, recognisable by his deadly razor-rimmed hat.

Simon McQuoid returns to the director’s chair after making his directorial debut with the first film. The trailer itself delivers exactly what fans would expect from a Mortal Kombat adaptation – spectacular fight sequences, supernatural powers, and the franchise’s signature brutal fatalities.

The original 2021 film successfully rebooted the franchise after the campy 1990s adaptations, bringing a more serious tone while maintaining the video game’s notorious violence and fantastical elements. This sequel appears to double down on everything that made the first film a hit with the gaming community while expanding the universe with more characters from the extensive Mortal Kombat roster.