Katatonia have unveiled their melancholic interpretation of KISS’s “A World Without Heroes”, transforming the classic rock anthem into something distinctly their own.

The Swedish progressive metal outfit originally included this cover as an exclusive bonus track on the mediabook edition of their latest studio album Nightmares as Extensions of the Waking State.

The track now receives a standalone release alongside a remix of “Wind of no Change” by Karin Park, offering fans a deeper glimpse into the band’s creative process.

Jonas Renkse, Katatonia’s vocalist, revealed the personal significance behind their song choice. “A final single from the Nightmares… session, a cover of Kiss’s ‘A World Without Heroes’ which is one of the songs we usually listen to in the dressing room before going on stage,” he explained. “For us, it now also serves as a memory of Ace Frehley’s legacy. Nico’s rendition of his solo is nothing short of amazing!”

The cover pays particular tribute to former KISS guitarist Ace Frehley, with Katatonia guitarist Nico Elgstrand delivering what Renkse describes as an outstanding interpretation of Frehley’s original solo work.

Katatonia will embark upon an extensive North American tour in 2026. The trek will begin with a series of co-headline dates alongside Swedish progressive metal legends Opeth, before transitioning into dedicated Katatonia headline shows across major cities.

In KISS news, Frehley’s cause of death was recently confirmed.

A report from the Morris County, New Jersey Medical Examiner, revealed that the KISS guitarist died from “blunt trauma injuries” after accidentally falling at his Morristown home last month.

A CT scan revealed multiple contusions, bone fractures to the back of his skull, hemorrhages, and a subdural hematoma — bleeding that occurs in the brain after head trauma.

The report also documented additional injuries, including bruises on Frehley’s hip, thigh, and abdomen. Medical professionals discovered that the musician had suffered a stroke in addition to his fall-related injuries. Doctors attempted a hemicraniectomy, a surgical procedure designed to alleviate pressure from the hematoma, but the intervention proved unsuccessful.