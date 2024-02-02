Just one week after being confirmed for Bluesfest 2024, Katie Melua has announced a run of headline dates in Australia.

The iconic singer-songwriter, who was one of the best-selling British and European female artists of the 2000s, will perform in Sydney and Melbourne this April following her Bluesfest appearance (see full dates below).

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, February 8th at 12pm AEST. The pre-sale begins on Tuesday, February 6th at 12pm AEST (sign up here).

“Australians have waited 19 long years to hear Katie Melua’s stunning voice live in concert, and we are pleased to announce that the wait is almost over,” says Festival Director Peter Noble OAM.

“Katie is one of Britain and Europe’s highest-selling female recording artists of all time; you only need to listen to one of eight studio albums to understand why. She is incredibly talented.

“Katie will be performing three times at Bluesfest and headline a show at the City Recital Hall in Sydney and Northcote Theatre in Melbourne. Prepare to be stunned!”

Melua was part of Bluesfest 2024’s fifth artist announcement last month, added to the festival lineup alongside Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals, Brad Cox, The Waifs, and many more.

Melua’s commercial peak may have come in the 2000s, when her first three albums were certified platinum, but the consistent singer-songwriter has continued to release well-received albums into the 2020s. Her ninth studio album, Love & Money, arrived into the world last year, again reaching the top 40 of the UK Albums Chart.

Katie Melua 2024 Australian Tour Dates

Pre-sale begins Tuesday, February 6th (12pm AEST)

General sale begins Thursday, February 8th (12pm AEST)

Tickets available via bluesfesttours.com.au

Friday, March 29th-Monday, April 1st

Bluesfest 2024, Byron Bay, NSW

Wednesday, April 3rd

City Recital Hall, Sydney, NSW

Thursday, April 4th

Northcote Theatre, Melbourne, VIC