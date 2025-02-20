Katy Perry has locked in final dates for her upcoming tour of Australia.
Due to huge demand, the US pop star has confirmed another show at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena on Wednesday June 4th and at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena on Saturday June 7th.
Tickets for the newly-announced shows go on sale from midday on Tuesday February 25th. Click here for more details.
“I am so blown away by the incredible demand for the Lifetimes Tour that I will be adding a final show in Sydney and a final show in Melbourne to make sure all my Australian fans have a chance to experience the incredible show I am bringing!” Perry said this week.
Promoter Paul Dainty AO of TEG Dainty added: “Katy Perry’s Australian tour is going to be absolutely massive, with an overwhelming demand for tickets across the country.
“The fact that we’re adding two more shows in Sydney and Melbourne to an already sold-out tour is huge. This is a testament to Katy’s incredible connection with her Australian fans.”
The Lifetimes Tour will see Perry return to Australia for the first time in six years with arena shows in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, and Perth. Check out all the dates below.
Katy Perry 2025 Australian Tour
Wednesday, June 4th (NEW SHOW)
Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW
Saturday, June 7th (NEW SHOW)
Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC
Monday, June 9th
Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW
Tuesday, June 10th
Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW
Thursday, June 12th
Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC
Friday, June 13th
Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC
Saturday, January 14th
Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC
Tuesday, June 17th
Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD
Wednesday, June 18th
Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD
Sunday, June 22nd
RAC Arena, Perth, WA
Monday, June 23rd
RAC Arena, Perth, WA
Thursday, June 26th
Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide, SA
Friday, June 27th
Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide, SA
Sunday, June 29th
Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide, SA
Monday, June 30th
Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide, SA