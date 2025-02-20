Katy Perry has locked in final dates for her upcoming tour of Australia.

Due to huge demand, the US pop star has confirmed another show at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena on Wednesday June 4th and at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena on Saturday June 7th.

Tickets for the newly-announced shows go on sale from midday on Tuesday February 25th. Click here for more details.

“I am so blown away by the incredible demand for the Lifetimes Tour that I will be adding a final show in Sydney and a final show in Melbourne to make sure all my Australian fans have a chance to experience the incredible show I am bringing!” Perry said this week.

Promoter Paul Dainty AO of TEG Dainty added: “Katy Perry’s Australian tour is going to be absolutely massive, with an overwhelming demand for tickets across the country.

“The fact that we’re adding two more shows in Sydney and Melbourne to an already sold-out tour is huge. This is a testament to Katy’s incredible connection with her Australian fans.”

The Lifetimes Tour will see Perry return to Australia for the first time in six years with arena shows in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, and Perth. Check out all the dates below.

Katy Perry 2025 Australian Tour

Wednesday, June 4th (NEW SHOW)

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, June 7th (NEW SHOW)

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Monday, June 9th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

Tuesday, June 10th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

Thursday, June 12th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, June 13th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, January 14th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Tuesday, June 17th

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD

Wednesday, June 18th

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD

Sunday, June 22nd

RAC Arena, Perth, WA

Monday, June 23rd

RAC Arena, Perth, WA

Thursday, June 26th

Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide, SA

Friday, June 27th

Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide, SA

Sunday, June 29th

Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide, SA

Monday, June 30th

Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide, SA