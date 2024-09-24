Katy Perry has announced an arena tour of Australia ahead of her AFL Grand Final performance.

The pop superstar will play shows in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, and Perth next June (see full dates below).

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 4th at 10am local time. The Telstra Plus member pre-sale begins on Friday, September 27th at 10am local time, and the Snaffle pre-sale begins on Tuesday, October 1st at 9am local time.

The tour announcement comes during a big month for Perry.

Perry released her new album, 143, which signals a stunning reinvention for the artist. 143 showcases Perry as a fierce alt-pop artist akin to Charli XCX, a total transformation from her earlier career.

“I set out to create a bold, exuberant, celebratory dance-pop album with the symbolic 143 numerical expression of love as a throughline message,” Perry said of her album in a statement.

Perry will also headline the 2024 AFL Grand Final at the end of the month.

On Saturday, September 28th, the US pop legend will headline the Telstra Pre-Game Entertainment, performing hit after hit from her packed discography.

“I’m so excited to be back in Australia and back at the mighty MCG to perform in front of 100,000 of the best and loudest fans in the world at this year’s Toyota AFL Grand Final. See you in September Oi Oi Oi!” Perry said in a statement when her headline slot was officially announced.

General Manager Customer and Commercial Kylie Rogers echoed Perry’s excitement: “Katy Perry is an international music icon who has been entertaining fans with her chart-topping hits for many years, so the AFL is delighted to have her join us at the 2024 Toyota AFL Grand Final in what will be a spectacular Telstra Pre-Game Entertainment performance,” Rogers said.

Katy Perry 2025 Australian Tour

Telstra Plus member pre-sale begins Friday, September 27th (10am local time)

Snaffle pre-sale begins Tuesday, October 1st (9am local time)

General sale begins Friday, October 4th (10am local time)

Ticket information available via ticketek.com.au

Monday, June 9th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

Thursday, June 12th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, June 13th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Tuesday, June 17th

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD

Sunday, June 22nd

RAC Arena, Perth, WA