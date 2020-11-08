To all Keith Richards & The X-Pensive Winos fans, their iconic ‘Live At The Hollywood Palladium’ album is getting a sweet deluxe re-release.

Keith Richards may be an all-important part of The Rolling Stones but he has done a lot of great work outside of that band, the most memorable of which is his solo project “The X-Pensive Winos.”

It’s been nearly 30 years since The X-Pensive Winos released their now-iconic Live At The Hollywood Palladium album and seems like Keith Richards is feeling a little nostalgic because the record is getting a special deluxe edition re-release.

This new box set not only comes with the remastered album on two 180g vinyl records and on CD, it’s also got three unreleased bonus tracks exclusive to this box set, a DVD of the original concert film, a 40-page hard book featuring an essay written by David Fricke, and several other goodies (which are listed below).

Okay so the big question now is where can you get this sweet deluxe box set and how much will it set you back. To answer the former, this Live At The Hollywood Palladium re-release is available at JB Hi-Fi.

As for how much, the box set will cost you $270, which is pretty damn good considering the sheer amount of content and merch you get in it.

So for all those classic rock and Rolling Stones fans out there who are in the market for a good Christmas present this year, you won’t get much better than this Live At The Hollywood Palladium deluxe box set.

Keith Richards & The X-Pensive Winos – Live At The Hollywood Palladium tracklist:

LP:

1. ‘Take It So Hard’

2. ‘How I Wish’

3. ‘I Could Have Stood You Up’

4. ‘Too Rude’

5. ‘Make No Mistake’

6. ‘Time Is On My Side’

7. ‘Big Enough’

8. ‘Whip It Up’

9. ‘Locked Away’

10. ‘Struggle’

11. ‘Happy’

12. ‘Connection’

13. ‘Rockawhile’

10″:

1. ‘I Wanna Be Your Man’ (Box Set Only)

2. ‘Little T&A’ (Box Set Only)

3. ‘You Don’t Move Me’ (Box Set Only)

Box Set Includes:

– The remastered album on 2 180g LPs

– 10” vinyl of 3 unreleased bonus tracks (I Wanna Be Your Man, Little T&A, You Don’t Move Me) exclusive to this box set only

– Remastered CD of original album

– DVD of original concert film

– 40 page, hardback book with David Fricke essay featuring a new interview with Keith, plus extensive rare and unseen photos from Keith’s archives

Reproductions of archival materials from the tour including:

– Tour press release

– Keith’s handwritten setlist

– Hand-drawn band dressing room sign

– Tour itinerary

– Press photos

– Ticket stub

– VIP & backstage passes

– Keith’s custom Hollywood Palladium plectrum

– Promotional wine label & bag given away at the show