Keith Urban recently delivered a captivating acoustic rendition of Ariana Grande’s latest single, “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)”, during a live performance in a small club.

The song, part of Grande’s album Eternal Sunshine, seems to have made a significant impact on Urban, who described it as “audible heroin.”

During his set, Urban expressed his admiration for Grande’s song, highlighting its addictive quality. He also shared his thoughts publicly, telling People, “I don’t know what is going on with that song, but I cannot stop playing it. It’s like audible heroin. Literally, I have to have another hit. I play that thing over and over and over.”

This statement was also echoed in a snippet he posted on X/Twitter, capturing the essence of his performance and his connection with the song (watch below).

this song is audible heroin pic.twitter.com/ImtoxqmB0I — Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) May 14, 2024

The song was recently performed by Grande for the first time since its debut on Saturday Night Live at the 2024 Met Gala, an event Urban attended with his wife, Nicole Kidman. The song’s production involved Max Martin and Ilya, who have been instrumental in crafting its unique sound. Urban praised their work, referring to it as “some real celestial magic.”

Urban’s enthusiasm for Grande’s work is palpable. He acknowledged her multifaceted talent, noting, “Ariana has always had that unique vocal gift. On top of that, she’s a phenomenal writer and producer. So it was easy for me to stumble upon that new album. I was interested in it before it came out.”

Eternal Sunshine, which debuted in March 2024, is Grande’s seventh studio album, and has been met with critical acclaim worldwide. Grande herself shared her feelings on Instagram, reflecting on the album’s personal significance and the emotional journey associated with its release. She wrote, “It’s impossible to put into words what I’ve been feeling this week. This album is most special to me for many reasons and just holds so much.”

“Sharing it has re-opened a lot of little and big feelings alike and it has been an emotional week in many ways. But your overwhelmingly loving response to it all has made me feel such joyful, human connection and comfort. Just wanted to say I love and appreciate you all more than one can say,” she added.