Keith Urban abruptly exited an interview on the Hayley & Max in the Morning radio show when questioned about his wife Nicole Kidman performing intimate scenes with other actors.

As per Variety, the awkward moment occurred when host Max broached what he described as a “very tricky… deeply personal question” regarding Urban’s feelings about Kidman’s on-screen romantic scenes with younger actors like Zac Efron.

“What does Keith Urban think when he sees his beautiful wife with beautiful younger men like Zac Efron having these beautiful love scenes on TV and radio?” Max asked, referencing Kidman’s recent steamy romance with Efron in the Netflix film A Family Affair.

Before Urban could respond, the Zoom call disconnected. The radio hosts immediately attributed the disconnection to Urban or his team hanging up due to the personal nature of the question. “I think his team hung up on us because they didn’t want us to ask that question,” Max stated on air, with co-host Hayley adding, “He doesn’t like the personal stuff. Oh, I knew that would happen. We’ve upset him.”

However, a source later told People magazine that “Keith did not hang up, period. He doesn’t host his Zoom interviews,” suggesting the disconnection may have been unintentional or handled by his team.

The film in question, A Family Affair, directed by Richard LaGravenese and co-starring Joey King, began streaming on Netflix in June 2024 and features Kidman’s character engaging in a romantic relationship with Efron’s character.

Urban and Kidman, who have been married since 2006 and share two children, have maintained a strong public presence as a couple. They recently appeared together on the red carpet at the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards in May and were spotted watching the Los Angeles Football Club game during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in late June.

In a 2024 interview with CBS News, Kidman revealed she nearly abandoned her acting career in 2008 following the birth of their first child, Sunday Kidman-Urban. “When I gave birth to [Sunday], I was like, ‘Well, I think I’m pretty much done now,'” Kidman recounted.