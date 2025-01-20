This weekend’s Golden Guitar Awards is going to be a big one for Keith Urban.

The Tamworth Regional Council has confirmed that the country music superstar will receive the Roll of Renown honour, which recognises “extraordinary creative contributions to the Australasian country music industry”, at the event on Saturday, January 25th, where he will be also be in attendance to accept the Golden Guitar Award for Top Selling Australian Country Album of the Year for his 2024-released record, High.

“Keith’s influence on the global country music scene is on-going and immeasurable,” executive producer of the Toyota Golden Guitar Awards, Peter Ross, said. “His dedication to the genre, his boundary-pushing artistry, and his unwavering commitment to music make him a natural choice for the Roll of Renown.”

Having started his career in Tamworth busking at the local country music festival and in venues around town, Urban has gone on to achieve international success, picking up four Grammy awards along the way, as well as 13 CMAs, six ARIAs and 15 Golden Guitar Awards.

Barry Harley, festival manager, added: “Keith Urban embodies the essence of the Tamworth Country Music Festival. His journey is a testament to the power of perseverance, passion, and talent.”

Following a US run that kicks off in May, Urban will bring the ‘High and Alive’ world tour to Australia in August, with nine arena shows scheduled for Newcastle, Brisbane, Wollongong, Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide.

“Playing live is what I live to do,” Urban said in a statement at the time.

“Looking out from a stage and seeing people singing, forgetting about all the stress in their lives, cutting loose, and feeling ALIVE – that’s what it’s about for me. Lots of hits, new songs, things we won’t even think about until we’re onstage – and loads of guitar. We’re gonna make this tour the best night of your life!”

The dates will be the songwriter’s first local shows since 2022. Click here for more details.