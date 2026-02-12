Keli Holiday has spoken out about a scheduled performance at Championships Day which has since been cancelled.

The Australian artist was set to perform at the event on April 4 at Randwick Racecourse, before the Australian Turf Club (ATC) announced on Wednesday that the show would not go ahead.

“Keli Holiday’s management has informed the ATC of his decision to withdraw from the performance,” the statement reads.

“We will provide further event updates where necessary.”

Taking to Instagram stories on Thursday, Holiday addressed the cancellation.

“Not playing the races fyi. The gig was booked in this chaotic end of last year as a result of my miscommunication within my team and wasn’t the fault of ATC,” he wrote.

“Apologies all round.”

The news comes after what was a landmark 2025 for Holiday. He opened the ARIA Awards with a star-studded take on his breakout hit “Dancing2” — the ARIA No. 1 single that’s dominated TikTok with more than 84,000 creations in the last four months. He then took home the trophy for its now-award-winning video, before bringing “Dancing2” to the TikTok Awards in Sydney with some unexpected extras: members of The Wiggles, and girlfriend Abbie Chatfield — the muse for the track — taking part in the performance.

All of this is building toward the next chapter: Capital Fiction, his second full-length studio album, which is set to arrive tomorrow (February 13).