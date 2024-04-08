Keli Holiday hit the airwaves last week with his latest groovy single, “disco”.

The new track is a vibrant showcase of Holiday’s creative evolution, featuring a gritty bassline that’s set to dominate dancefloors everywhere.

Collaboration is at the heart of “disco”, with Holiday teaming up with the eclectic talents of Kirin J Callinan, blackpaw, and Twin Shadow. This powerhouse trio of musicians has created a synergy that’s palpable in the track’s infectious rhythm and sound.

As the second single from his forthcoming EP, titled JESTERMAN, “disco” follows in the footsteps of Holiday’s well-received previous single, “horsepower”. The artist’s new song continues to build anticipation for what’s shaping up to be a compelling collection of Holiday’s work.

Delving into the inspiration behind “disco”, Holiday offered a glimpse into the track’s conception, sharing, “This to me is all about the state of mind that one can enter around 4 am when on one. A werewolf to a full moon. A dog in the night.”

The collaboration with Kirin J Callinan, blackpaw, and Twin Shadow was more than just a studio session; it was the birth of a real collaborative connection that continues to thrive. “It started with the bass line then the rest came out. Raw and fun which is the way it should always be (easier said than done)… What you hear is the product of a good time,” Holiday revealed.

Keli Holiday’s debut album, KELI, released in 2022, has amassed over 2 million streams, earning accolades from critics and fans alike.

Keli holiday is the alter ego of Peking Duk’s Adam Hyde. In a 2021 interview with Tone Deaf, Hyde explained the vision behind his Keli Holiday project. “It’s kind of like this flamboyant dude who is heartbroken from a relationship, but he’s decided to embark on his own journey through holidays,” he said at the time.

“Is it art imitating life? Is it life imitating art? Who knows? All I know is it’s a fuckin’ fun time, and I can’t wait to bring this show on the road again because the live show really, really encapsulates all that is Keli Holiday, and I feel once you can see it in the flesh then you can kind of get a feel for it more.”

Keli Holiday’s “disco” is out now.