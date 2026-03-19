Keli Holiday isn’t pulling back anytime soon.

Midway through a completely sold-out national tour, Adam Hyde’s solo project has dropped the video for his latest single “More” — a track that doubles down on the chaos, confidence, and hedonism driving his current hot streak.

Taken from his ARIA No. 1 album Capital Fiction, “More” leans hard into the project’s obsession with lust, escapism, and emotional overdrive.

The video brings that world to life in a way that feels deliberately provocative, pairing Holiday with his real-life partner Abbie Chatfield in a series of scenes that blur fantasy and desire.

Holiday himself kept it blunt: “This video isn’t for kink shamers.”

Directed by ARIA Award-winning filmmaker Ryan Sauer — who also helmed the ARIA-winning “Dancing2” clip — the visual continues Holiday’s knack for pairing high-gloss aesthetics with a slightly unhinged sense of humour. Sauer leaned into the chemistry between Hyde and Chatfield, describing them as “always a pleasure” to work with, while also spotlighting queer performer Jackson Harris in a scene-stealing role that adds both absurdity and edge.

“When casting for the role of the cuck, Jackson Harris, who is a queer performer in ‘Disco Daddies’ was one of the first people I asked. I have filmed him at music festivals multiple times and I knew his playful and hilarious energy would shine in this role,” Sauer said. “Jackson was an absolute dream to work with, and he embodied the character almost immediately making the process so enjoyable. There were a lot of laughs on set that day.”

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The release lands in the middle of Holiday’s Capital Fiction tour, which sold out its capital city run and is now expanding into regional Australia. It’s a rapid escalation that mirrors the album’s impact — not just commercially, but culturally.

Capital Fiction debuted at No. 1 on the ARIA Australian Albums Chart, while breakout single “Dancing2” climbed to No. 2 in triple j’s Hottest 100 before reclaiming the top spot on the ARIA Australian Singles Chart.

For an artist who once described the project’s early iterations as something he “slapped together,” the current moment feels far more intentional.

Speaking to Rolling Stone AU/NZ recently, Hyde framed the album as a turning point; a shift from the chaotic, emotionally murky beginnings of Keli Holiday into something more defined. Where earlier material circled heartbreak and confusion, Capital Fiction leans into what he’s called “radical optimism,” even when it’s wrapped in messy, hedonistic energy.

“I think there’s joy in nosediving,” he said. “I think there’s joy in falling on your face and the hurt of it all.”

That philosophy runs through “More”, a track that captures the push-pull between craving connection and chasing distraction. It’s loud, impulsive, and knowingly excessive — the sound of someone chasing a feeling, even if it burns out fast.

The album itself reflects that duality. Alongside its high-octane moments, including a nod to Aussie dance royalty The Presets on “Plastic”, there are softer turns, like “Sacred Sweat” and the closing ballad “Favourite Stranger,” that reveal a more vulnerable side to the project.

For now, though, Holiday is firmly in his maximalist era. With a North American tour on the horizon and European dates to follow, “More” feels less like a standalone release and more like a statement of intent: bigger, bolder, and completely unfiltered.

And if there was any doubt about where he stands on all of it… the video makes it pretty clear. Watch it below.