Congratulations are in order for Kelly Osborne, who has announced that she’s having a baby with her partner, Slipknot’s Sid Wilson.

The reality star, and daughter of Ozzy Osbourne, debuted her relationship with Wilson three months ago in a sweet Instagram post.

“After 23 years of friendship I can’t believe where we have ended up. You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson,” she captioned of a photo of her and Wilson.

Osbourne announced the exciting baby news on Instagram this morning. “I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why… I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!” She wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Osbourne (@kellyosbourne)

Wilson took to his own account to share the happy news, choosing to post an ultrasound picture. He captioned the photo with love heart and family emojis.

The couple’s famous friends have flooded the comments section to send their well wishes.

“Congrats Kelly!!!!!! So excited for you ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ your going to be such an amazing momma [sic],” The Hills star Audrina Patridge wrote.

Ross Mathews, host of Hello Ross talk show and judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race commented, “YAYAYAYAYAYAY!!!!!! The news is out! You’re gonna be the best mom!!! So happy for you!!!! Can’t wait to meet your baby!!!”

Kelly Osbourne is synched up with her younger brother Jack, who revealed in March that he is expecting his first child with fiancée Aree Gearhart. Jack already has three children from a previous marriage.

“Exciting news,” Jack captioned a photo when announcing the baby news. “@seecreature and I are expecting a baby in the summer! Baby No. 4 here we come!”

