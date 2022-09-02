Kendrick Lamar and Taylour Paige recently starred in the NSFW short film We Cry Together and fans are loving it.

Kendrick Lamar and Taylour Paige’s recently released NSFW short film We Cry Together has sparked much debate on the internet with some fans calling for an Oscar while others are just shocked about seeing Kendrick’s ass.

The five-minute film features the two arguing as they move about their character’s house, hurling incendiary expletives at one another as they both kitchen sink fight and attack each other’s gender. The movie depicts a toxic couple at their worst, riding the lows of a damaging fight directly into the highs of post-fight makeup sex.

Many fans were quick to react to the film, as the conclusion included the two ripping off each other’s clothes before engaging in some heated doggy style.

“We Cry Together is one of those songs that don’t need a music video because the song itself is visual.The actual visual is just what I already imagined in my mind brought to life.I love it.”

“If Kendrick wins an Oscar for something like that, it would be historical. It’s so rare that genuine black performances get acknowledged by prestigious award shows especially from a rapper.”

“Was about to tweet that new Kendrick “We Cry Together” video before finishing it because of how well done it was AND THEN I remembered how the song ended. Me, thinking: “They’re not gonna act out the last few lines-“ Also me after her top came off:”

“Me seeing the uncensored ending of we cry together”

“Me in class when I realized people can hear me listening to We Cry Together through my AirPods”

“we cry together music video indeed”

“The We Cry Together music video is a masterpiece. Kendrick Lamar got to win for Grammy for this sht And the acting performance in the video was top tier”