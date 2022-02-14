Kendrick Lamar is reported to be performing ‘pieces of the new album’ at upcoming festival in Milan this June.

In a recent Twitter post from @OnnThinIce, the Compton rap artist will be performing at the upcoming Milan Summer Festival on June 6th, 2022. K-Dot will reportedly be performing, “pieces of the new album, long awaited by fans.” according to the billing provided by the Tweet.

The provided billing headlines, “02/14/22 • Kendrick Lamar : Finally Returns To Italy” before continuing to recap his legendary performance in the Super Bowl halftime show, “After a performance destined to go down in history that saw him among the protagonists of the half time of the 56th Super Bowl,” and finally, giving a short list of his accolades and achievements over his storied career, “The winner of the Pulitzer Award for music in 2018, nominated to the Oscar, and gamechanger of the international rap scene.”

The billing dates the show to Thursday, June 23rd, 2022 and says it will be in Milan at the Milan Summer Festival. Finally, in the final portion of the document, the most exciting information comes, ” Kendrick Lamar returns to Italy with a super anticipated show that will see him perform – after 8 years from his first performance in Italy, in 2014 – at the Milano Summer Festival (Ippodromo Snai) on Thursday 23 June 2022, where he will play the pieces of the new album, long awaited by fans.”

Kendrick Lamar will reportedly perform "pieces of the new album" at the Milan Summer Festival!

The 34-year-old artist, based out of Compton, California, has been on somewhat of a hiatus as his last studio album, Damn, came out five years ago, in 2017. Kendrick did, however, work on and release The Black Panther Album since then, which released in February of 2018 and was made as the soundtrack for the MCU movie ‘Black Panther’ of the same name.

Kendrick has made teases at his upcoming album for years now and has fans greatly anticipating its release.