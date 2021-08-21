It’s been four long years since Kendrick Lamar released his critically acclaimed album, Damn. Now, the rap enigma has announced that he is currently producing his “final TDE album”.

Lamar began his career with the record label Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE), signing with them in 2005. The rapper shared a message to a new website called oklama.com announcing both the upcoming album and his departure from the label.

The website has a single folder icon titled “nu thoughts”. Clicking through on the icon brings up a page with a simple message from Lamar. Lamar also promoted the website on his Instagram, deleting everything from his grid except for the website announcement.

“As I produce my final TDE album, I feel joy to have been a part of such a cultural imprint after 17 years. The Struggles. The Success. And most importantly, the Brotherhood. May the Most High continue to use Top Dawg as a vessel for candid creators. As I continue to pursue my life’s calling,” part of the message on his website oklama reads.

“There’s beauty in completion. And always faith in the unknown. Thank you for keeping me in your thoughts. I’ve prayed for you all. See you soon enough. – oklama”

The significance of signing off the message with oklama is unclear. However, many fans are speculating online that oklama could be the title of Lamar’s upcoming album.

Top Dawg Entertainment CEO Anthony Tiffith confirmed Lamar’s departure from the label, with a supportive message for the rapper.

“The whole goal when we started the thing was to make music, make money, and make history,” Tiffith wrote. “We did those things 10 times over and then some. TDE and its artists have provided a way to end generational curses that we were all personally born into over the last 17 years in this business.”

Top Dawg continued: “With this being Dot’s last album on TDE, this is more of a VICTORY LAP, a celebration. I know he will be successful in whatever it is he decides to do and will have our FULL SUPPORT. As for Top Dawg Entertainment, we will continue to grow, develop and give artists the platform to expand into whatever way they choose.”

Lamar’s message on Oklama.com also touched on his experiences while writing the new music.

“I spend most of my days with fleeting thoughts. Writing. Listening. And collecting old Beach cruisers. The morning rides keep me on a hill of silence,” the message reads.

“I go months without a phone.

“Love, loss, and grief have disturbed my comfort zone, but the glimmers of God speak through my music and family.

“While the world around me evolves, I reflect on what matters the most. The life in which my words will land next.

