Kendrick Lamar has opened up about his tendency to avoid using social media, admitting he doesn’t “really know” how to use it.

Speaking in a recent interview with Citizen Magazine, Kendrick said he doesn’t “necessarily adore” the attention of being a famous artist on social media, saying he prefers to focus on who he is “outside of being famous”.

“People ask me, ‘Man, you’ve never been on social media, you really hate it?’ Bro, I don’t really know how to use it like that to be 100 per cent real with you,” the 35-year-old admitted. “I got friends, family, my team, they send me things, so I got good sentiments on what’s going on.”

“Because I’m so invested in who I am outside of being famous, sometimes that’s all I know,” Lamar said. “I’ve always been a person that really didn’t dive too headfirst into wanting and needing attention. I mean, we all love attention, but for me, I don’t necessarily adore it. I use it when I want to communicate something.”

“The person that people see now is the person that I’ve always been,” Lamar said. “For me, the privacy thing has never been an issue that I had to carry out with full intention. It’s just who I am.”

“If I feel I have to remove myself, I just remove myself,” the ‘DAMN.’ rapper explained. “I won’t complain about it. I won’t cause a big blow-up or a big stir and let the world know that the walls are closing in.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Kendrick elaborated on his expectations going into music and how he’s balanced them throughout his career.

“You just got to be real and be true to yourself about what you want. Do you want that attention? Do you want that type of notoriety? Do you want that type of headache? Can you deal with it? For me, I knew as an artist when I signed up for it, this is what comes with it. And me being a realist and holding myself accountable to that, it never really frustrated me when things got a little bit out of control because ultimately, I knew that I would be able to balance it because of who I am.”