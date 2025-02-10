Social media exploded over Kendrick Lamar’s 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show – check out the reactions below.

Kendrick Lamar made history as the first solo rapper to headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show, delivering a set packed with tracks from GNX and some major surprises.

His performance featured “Not Like Us”, “Squabble Up”, “HUMBLE.”, “DNA.”, “Man at the Garden”, “Peekaboo”, and “TV Off.” SZA joined him for “Luther” and “All the Stars”, while Serena Williams and Samuel L. Jackson also made appearances, with Jackson playing Uncle Sam.

SZA also dropped new songs during the game, adding to the night’s buzz. But the biggest talking point was Lamar’s performance of “Not Like Us,” his much-anticipated shot at Drake — and yes, he really did perform it.

Social media exploded, with reactions calling it everything from a masterpiece to “the pettiest move ever” on such a stage.

That was the pettiest shit ever. I’m inspired. @kendricklamar — kid fury (@KidFury) February 10, 2025

One X user wrote, “Kendrick Lamar performing ‘Not Like Us’ and calling Drake a p*do in front of 100M viewers live at the Super Bowl is going down in history.”

Kendrick Lamar performing “Not Like Us” and calling Drake a p*do in front of 100M viewers live at the Super Bowl is going down in history pic.twitter.com/vluJ0FOziG — King Wow (@wowthatshiphop) February 10, 2025

Another added, “Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl performance was a masterpiece — powerful, poetic, and unforgettable. A true celebration of his artistry.”

Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl performance was a masterpiece — powerful, poetic, and unforgettable. A true celebration of his artistry. #KendrickLamar #SuperBowlLIX #HalftimeShow #HipHopLegend — SAFECREATIVES (@SAFE_CREATIVES) February 10, 2025

Others focused on the moment: “That was the pettiest shit ever. I’m inspired.” Another posted, “THIS MAN KENDRICK LAMAR JUST SMILED IN THE CAMERA AFTER COOKING DRAKE … LMFAOOOOOO.”

THIS MAN KENDRICK LAMAR JUST SMILED IN THE CAMERA AFTER COOKING DRAKE LMFAOOOOOO#SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/O09jyWwh6l — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) February 10, 2025

Meanwhile, others couldn’t help but noice Kdot’s outfit on the night, specifically his bootcut jeans.

Ending Drake while being 5’5 and wearing bootcut jeans, oh Kendrick pic.twitter.com/tCYPTZF1xX — ‏۟ (@taeyongsfren) February 10, 2025

kendrick rly a bad bitch in these jeans i need them can he drop a link pic.twitter.com/riHZ6UwHdt — chris kreider respecter (@jonmoxIeys) February 10, 2025

Rapper JPEGMAFIA summed it up: “It’s over. Never beef with Kendrick.”

Its over. Never beef with kendrick — JPEGMAFIA (@jpegmafia) February 10, 2025

Lamar’s Super Bowl performance capped a massive year following his verse on Future and Metro Boomin’s “Like That”, which escalated his feud with Drake.

September’s Super Bowl announcement followed his five-track response, culminating in the record-breaking “Not Like Us.” The DJ Mustard-produced hit topped the Billboard Hot 100 for two weeks and set a 21-week record on the Hot Rap Songs chart.

Fresh off his Grammy sweep, where “Not Like Us” became the most-awarded rap song in history, Lamar’s Super Bowl moment is already one of the most talked-about in recent memory.