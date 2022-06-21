“All I did was say what everybody think,” Kevin Gates stands behind his statement about wanting to drink Beyoncé’s piss

Kevin Gates recently went on Wave Check where he doubled down on his comments about Beyoncé’s urine. During the interview, Gates said he would drink the superstar’s piss and that he’s only, “say[ing] what everybody think.”

Gates talked about how he still, “sits in the trap with all the monsters,” and that he was only echoing sentiments that he hears in this environment.

“Kevin Gates says he would drink Beyoncé’s piss”

Kevin Gates says he would drink Beyoncé’s piss 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/O7pyTdyItE — Wave Check🌊 (@thewavecheckk) June 20, 2022

The bar in question comes from Kevin Gate’s ‘Super General’ freestyle, which covered his relationship with his body and how he uses drugs as a coping mechanism before continuing on to talk about Beyoncé’s piss.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Criticize when I was fat, I developed some insecurities

Got on that Adderal, in the gym three times a day, how

I got skinny

Got on that alcohol, it kinda help me block out all my

sins

Nobody know the set that I’m sufferin, playin’ perfect

while on [?]

Tried to tell the world what I’m jugglin, left subliminals

on Twitter

[?] try to tell me to focus, hold it together, but, I’m

sippin’ this

THE SHADE R Brother lied to Moneybagg Yo, that’s still my brother,

but, we just distant

Always love when he be shinin’, remind me of Mozzy

when he glistenin’

Rubi Rose, I can’t wait to have your feet facing my

ceilin’

With my tongue deep in yo’ a while I kiss all on yo’ kitty

Put that cok deep in yo’ back and have you con all

this missile

on

Put yo’ hands behind yo’ back and smack yo’ a I’m in

yo’ kidneys

Ain’t no disrespect to Jigga, met through Nipsey, that’s

my niga

Don’t know if they into swinging, Beyoncé need to let

me hit her

Make her piss all on this dick, respectfully, her body

shiver

I want Nicki she need Kevin, she still playin’ around

with Kenneth

Only one to shout me out was Ben 10 and Fredrick

Givens

Everybody that come around take my style and try to steal it

Rubi Rose has since commented on her inclusion in the track. Beyoncé hasn’t said anything as of the publication of this article.

“Kevin gates freaky as hell lol”