“All I did was say what everybody think,” Kevin Gates stands behind his statement about wanting to drink Beyoncé’s piss
Kevin Gates recently went on Wave Check where he doubled down on his comments about Beyoncé’s urine. During the interview, Gates said he would drink the superstar’s piss and that he’s only, “say[ing] what everybody think.”
Gates talked about how he still, “sits in the trap with all the monsters,” and that he was only echoing sentiments that he hears in this environment.
The bar in question comes from Kevin Gate’s ‘Super General’ freestyle, which covered his relationship with his body and how he uses drugs as a coping mechanism before continuing on to talk about Beyoncé’s piss.
Criticize when I was fat, I developed some insecurities
Got on that Adderal, in the gym three times a day, how
I got skinny
Got on that alcohol, it kinda help me block out all my
sins
Nobody know the set that I’m sufferin, playin’ perfect
while on [?]
Tried to tell the world what I’m jugglin, left subliminals
on Twitter
[?] try to tell me to focus, hold it together, but, I’m
sippin’ this
THE SHADE R Brother lied to Moneybagg Yo, that’s still my brother,
but, we just distant
Always love when he be shinin’, remind me of Mozzy
when he glistenin’
Rubi Rose, I can’t wait to have your feet facing my
ceilin’
With my tongue deep in yo’ a while I kiss all on yo’ kitty
Put that cok deep in yo’ back and have you con all
this missile
on
Put yo’ hands behind yo’ back and smack yo’ a I’m in
yo’ kidneys
Ain’t no disrespect to Jigga, met through Nipsey, that’s
my niga
Don’t know if they into swinging, Beyoncé need to let
me hit her
Make her piss all on this dick, respectfully, her body
shiver
I want Nicki she need Kevin, she still playin’ around
with Kenneth
Only one to shout me out was Ben 10 and Fredrick
Givens
Everybody that come around take my style and try to steal it
Rubi Rose has since commented on her inclusion in the track. Beyoncé hasn’t said anything as of the publication of this article.
