Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker has purchased the recording Western Australia recording studio where the band recorded their debut album, Innerspeaker.

According to Property Observer,Parker bought the Yallingup property – referred to as Wave House – for a cool $2.75 million.

The studio was built in the 1980s by American record producer Ken Eichenberg. A number of the most influential names in music have used the studio as a creative space, like Beastie Boys, The Waifs, Fatboy Slim, Fat Freddys Drop​ and more.

Located 256 kilometres south of Perth, the studio and residential property is situated on a 50-acre block of land. There’s also a very casual limestone amphitheatre that can fit up to 300 people.

Last week, Kevin Parker took part in NPR’s socially distanced-version of Tiny Desk. Parker was joined by Jay Watson (Pond, GUM) and Dominic Simper (bambi) to rework cuts from Tame Impala’s latest album, The Slow Rush, which arrived back in February.

Parker jovially referred to the set-up as “Tame Impala Soundsystem,” with the musicians switching between a selection of samplers and sequencers.

“I’ve wanted to do something like this for a while and thought Tiny Desk would be the opportunity to do it,” Parker told NPR.

Earlier this month, Four Tet offered dropped a celestial remix of The Slow Rush cut ‘Is It True’ — complete with a retro-inspired music video. There’s also been a “Balearic house reimagining” of ‘One More Year’ andan acoustic version of ‘On Track’ to keep us satiated whilst the prospect of seeing Tame live in all their technicolour glory seems completely out of reach.

This year, Tame Impala celebrated the 10th anniversary of Innerspeaker, when celebrating the record’s anniversary, parker teased “Announcement of something very special coming v soon.”