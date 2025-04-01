With three nominations each, Kevin Parker and Troye Sivan are well-positioned to snag silverware at the 2025 APRA Music Awards, to be presented April 30th at Melbourne Town Hall.

Tame Impala mastermind Parker is nominated for his collaboration with British pop superstar Dua Lipa on “Houdini” (most performed Australian work and most performed pop work) and Don Toliver’s “Bandit”, which is a chance in the category for most performed hip hop/rap work, and samples Tame Impala’s The Slow Rush era release “One More Hour”.

Earlier this year, Parker won his first-ever Grammy Award for best dance/electronic recording with “Neverender”, a collaboration with Gaspard Augé and Xavier De Rosnay, the French electronic music duo better known as Justice. With that trophy, Parker now has the “full set”, a collection that includes ARIA Awards, APRA Awards, and a BRIT Award.

Sivan has logged considerable time in the winners’ circle of late. He dominated the ARIA Awards in 2023 with four trophies, and did it again in 2024 with three wins. At this year’s APRAs, he collects nominations for “Got Me Started” and the peer-voted APRA song of the year finalist “One of Your Girls”.

At this year’s APRAs, Styalz Fuego leads the way with four nominations — for “Got Me Started” and Jessica Mauboy featuring Jason Derulo’s “Give You Love”, which is also up for most performed Australian work and pop works.

There’s a brace of APRA Award nominations for Missy Higgins, Tones and I, Dom Dolla, Empire of the Sun and 3%, each of whom are shortlisted for the 2025 Rolling Stone Australia Awards.

First-time nominees at the 2025 APRA Music Awards include 3%, ChillinIT, Coterie, Dallas Frasca, DON WEST, Joan & The Giants, Kaiit, Kita Alexander, Lithe, Make Them Suffer, Northlane, South Summit, Speed, Sweet Talk, Tobiahs, Windwaker, and Zac & George.

Also, reps say, the recipient of the Ted Albert Award for Outstanding Services to Australian Music, arguably the Australian music industry’s highest honour, will be announced Tuesday, April 15th.

Now in its 43rd year, the APRA Music Awards celebrate excellence in contemporary music, honouring songwriters and publishers who have achieved artistic excellence and outstanding success in their fields.

As previously reported, the 2025 gala will be co-hosted by award-winning music presenter Zan Rowe, hip-hop artist and fellow Double J presenter Hau Lātūkefu, and APRA and ARIA nominated artist Ngaiire, with The Presets’ Julian Hamilton returning as music director for the second year.

Hamilton will again curate the live performances for the awards, pairing a range of music collaborators with the five nominated peer-voted APRA song of the year compositions — Sivan’s “One of Your Girls”, Higgins’ “The Second Act”, King Stingray’s “Through The Trees”, Amyl and The Sniffers’ “U Should Not Be Doing That”, and 3% featuring Jessica Mauboy’s “Won’t Stop”.

For more, visit apraamcos.com.au/apra-music-awards-2025.

