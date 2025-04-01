With three nominations each, Kevin Parker and Troye Sivan are well-positioned to snag silverware at the 2025 APRA Music Awards, to be presented April 30th at Melbourne Town Hall.
Tame Impala mastermind Parker is nominated for his collaboration with British pop superstar Dua Lipa on “Houdini” (most performed Australian work and most performed pop work) and Don Toliver’s “Bandit”, which is a chance in the category for most performed hip hop/rap work, and samples Tame Impala’s The Slow Rush era release “One More Hour”.
Earlier this year, Parker won his first-ever Grammy Award for best dance/electronic recording with “Neverender”, a collaboration with Gaspard Augé and Xavier De Rosnay, the French electronic music duo better known as Justice. With that trophy, Parker now has the “full set”, a collection that includes ARIA Awards, APRA Awards, and a BRIT Award.
Sivan has logged considerable time in the winners’ circle of late. He dominated the ARIA Awards in 2023 with four trophies, and did it again in 2024 with three wins. At this year’s APRAs, he collects nominations for “Got Me Started” and the peer-voted APRA song of the year finalist “One of Your Girls”.
At this year’s APRAs, Styalz Fuego leads the way with four nominations — for “Got Me Started” and Jessica Mauboy featuring Jason Derulo’s “Give You Love”, which is also up for most performed Australian work and pop works.
There’s a brace of APRA Award nominations for Missy Higgins, Tones and I, Dom Dolla, Empire of the Sun and 3%, each of whom are shortlisted for the 2025 Rolling Stone Australia Awards.
First-time nominees at the 2025 APRA Music Awards include 3%, ChillinIT, Coterie, Dallas Frasca, DON WEST, Joan & The Giants, Kaiit, Kita Alexander, Lithe, Make Them Suffer, Northlane, South Summit, Speed, Sweet Talk, Tobiahs, Windwaker, and Zac & George.
Also, reps say, the recipient of the Ted Albert Award for Outstanding Services to Australian Music, arguably the Australian music industry’s highest honour, will be announced Tuesday, April 15th.
Now in its 43rd year, the APRA Music Awards celebrate excellence in contemporary music, honouring songwriters and publishers who have achieved artistic excellence and outstanding success in their fields.
As previously reported, the 2025 gala will be co-hosted by award-winning music presenter Zan Rowe, hip-hop artist and fellow Double J presenter Hau Lātūkefu, and APRA and ARIA nominated artist Ngaiire, with The Presets’ Julian Hamilton returning as music director for the second year.
Hamilton will again curate the live performances for the awards, pairing a range of music collaborators with the five nominated peer-voted APRA song of the year compositions — Sivan’s “One of Your Girls”, Higgins’ “The Second Act”, King Stingray’s “Through The Trees”, Amyl and The Sniffers’ “U Should Not Be Doing That”, and 3% featuring Jessica Mauboy’s “Won’t Stop”.
For more, visit apraamcos.com.au/apra-music-awards-2025.
2025 APRA Music Award nominees:
Peer-Voted APRA Song of the Year
Title: One of Your Girls
Artist: Troye Sivan
Writers: Troye Sivan / Oscar Gorres* / Brett McLaughlin^
Publishers: Universal Music Publishing / Warner Chappell Music* / Sony Music Publishing^
Title: The Second Act
Artist: Missy Higgins
Writer: Missy Higgins
Publisher: Mushroom Music Publishing
Title: Through The Trees
Artist: King Stingray
Writers: Theo Dimathaya Burarrwanga / Roy Kellaway* / Campbell Messer / Yirrŋa Gotjiringu Yunupingu* / Yimila Gurruwiwi / Lewis Stiles
Publisher: Sony Music Publishing*
Title: U Should Not Be Doing That
Artist: Amyl and The Sniffers
Writers: Declan Mehrtens / Fergus Romer / Amy Taylor / Bryce Wilson
Title: Won’t Stop
Artist: 3% feat. Jessica Mauboy
Writers: Danzal Baker / Andrew Burford / Madeline Crabtree* / Corey Webster / Dallas
Woods^
Publishers: Sony Music Publishing* / Kobalt Music Publishing^
Emerging Songwriter of the Year
Writer: Emily Wurramara
Publisher: Mushroom Music Publishing
Writer: Grace Cummings
Writer: Jem Cassar-Daley
Publisher: Mushroom Music Publishing
Writer: Miss Kaninna
Writers: Otis Pavlovic & Royel Maddell (Royel Otis)
Publishers: Kobalt Music Publishing obo Ourness Songs
Most Performed Australian Work
Title: Dreaming
Artist: Tones And I
Writers: Toni Watson / Samuel Harris
Publisher: Warner Chappell Music
Title: Give You Love
Artist: Jessica Mauboy ft. Jason Derulo
Writers: Shannon Busch* / Stephen Mowat^ / Blessing Offor# / Styalz Fuego+ / Rudy Sandapa
Publishers: Concord Music Publishing ANZ* / Mushroom Music Publishing^ / SHOUT! Music Publishing# / Universal Music Publishing+
Title: Got Me Started
Artist: Troye Sivan
Writers: Troye Sivan / Styalz Fuego / Jack Glass / Christopher Stracey / Ian Kirkpatrick* / Brett McLaughlin^ / Taylor Parks*
Publishers: Universal Music Publishing / Warner Chappell Music* / Sony Music Publishing^
Title: Houdini
Artist: Dua Lipa
Writers: Kevin Parker / Dua Lipa*^ / Caroline Ailin / Daniel Harle / Tobias Jesso Jr.^
Publishers: Sony Music Publishing / Warner Chappell Music Publishing* / Universal Music Publishing^
Title: Saving Up
Artist: Dom Dolla
Writers: Dominic Matheson / Clementine Douglas* / Toby Scott^ / Caitlin Stubbs^
Publishers: Sony Music Publishing / Mushroom Music Publishing* / Kobalt Music Publishing^
Most Performed Alternative Work
Title: Born In The Wrong Time
Artist: Joan & The Giants
Writers: Aaron Birch / Grace Newton-Wordsworth / Dylan Ollivierre*
Publisher: BMG*
Title: Good Mood
Artist: The Rubens
Writers: Scott Baldwin / Elliott Margin / Sam Margin / Zaac Margin / William Zeglis / Sarah Aarons*
Publishers: Mushroom Music Publishing obo Ivy League / Sony Music Publishing*
Title: Paradise
Artist: Coterie
Writers: Brandford Fisher / Conrad Fisher / Joshua Fisher / Tyler Fisher / Robby De Sa*
Publishers: Concord Music Publishing ANZ / Sony Music Publishing*
Title: Pedestal
Artist: Lime Cordiale
Writers: Louis Leimbach* / Oli Leimbach* / Felix Bornholdt / Dave Hammer^ / Thomas McDonald+ / Nick Sarazen#
Publishers: Universal Music Publishing obo Chugg Music* / Kobalt Music Publishing^ / ST Music+ / Warner Chappell Music#
Title: The Second Act
Artist: Missy Higgins
Writer: Missy Higgins
Publisher: Mushroom Music Publishing
Most Performed Blues & Roots Work
Title: Givin’ it Up
Artist: South Summit
Writers: Nathan Osborne / Isaiah Reuben / Nehemiah Reuben / Fynn Samorali / Joshua Trindall
Title: High Times
Artist: Xavier Rudd
Writer: Xavier Rudd
Publisher: Sony Music Publishing
Title: New Love
Artist: Ziggy Alberts
Writer: Ziggy Alberts
Publisher: Kobalt Music Publishing
Title: Stand On My Shoulders
Artist: Dallas Frasca
Writers: Dallas Frasca / Andrew Baldwin
Title: Warm Love
Artist: Sweet Talk
Writers: David Turner / Soren Walker
Most Performed Country Work
Title: Call It A Day
Artist: Zac & George
Writers: George Goodfellow / Zac Roddy / Nicole Miller / Kyle Winski
Title: Good Things
Artist: Kaylee Bell
Writers: Kaylee Bell / Michael De Lorenzis* / Melanie Dyer / Michael Paynter*
Publisher: Mushroom Music Publishing*
Title: Mayday
Artist: Casey Barnes
Writers: Casey Barnes* / Danielle Blakey^ / Morgan Evans+
Publishers: Mushroom Music Publishing* / Round Hill Lyrics obo Must Have Flowers Always Publishing^ / Warner Chappell Music+
Title: Some Things Never Change
Artist: James Johnston and Zac & George
Writers: James Johnston / George Goodfellow / Zac Roddy
Title: Take Forever (Hally’s Song)
Artist: Cooper Alan
Writers: Kylie Sackley* / Timothy Cooper^ / Justin Morgan+
Publishers: I Love You More Music Worldwide* / BMG^ / SHOUT! Music Publishing+
Most Performed Dance/Electronic Work
Title: AEIOU
Artist: PNAU & Empire of the Sun
Writers: Nick Littlemore / Peter Mayes / Luke Steele* / Richard Boardman* / Pablo Bowman^
Publishers: Universal Music Publishing / Warner Chappell Music* / Kobalt Music Publishing^
Title: Atmosphere
Artist: FISHER & Kita Alexander
Writers: Kita Alexander* / Konstantin Kersting^ / Thoman Earnshaw+ / Dominik Felsmann / Paul Fisher+
Publishers: Kobalt Music Publishing* / Concord Music Publishing ANZ^ / Origin Music Publishing+
Title: Changes
Artist: Empire of the Sun
Writers: Nick Littlemore / Luke Steele* / Salem Al Fakir / Magnus Lidehall / Vincent Pontare / Pontus Winnberg^
Publishers: Universal Music Publishing / Warner Chappell Music* / Kobalt Music Publishing^
Title: Lifetime
Artist: Tobiahs
Writers: Tobiahs Fakhri* / Timothy Maxey^ / John Scherer
Publishers: Mushroom Music Publishing* / Concord Music Publishing ANZ^
Title: Saving Up
Artist: Dom Dolla
Writers: Dominic Matheson / Clementine Douglas* / Toby Scott^ / Caitlin Stubbs^
Publishers: Sony Music Publishing / Mushroom Music Publishing* / Kobalt Music Publishing^
Most Performed Hard Rock/Heavy Metal Work
Title: Dante
Artist: Northlane
Writers: Marcus Bridge* / Jonathon Deiley* / Nic Pettersen* / Joshua Smith* / Maraya Vavasis
Publishers: Mushroom Music Publishing obo UNIFIED*
Title: Epitaph
Artist: Make Them Suffer
Writers: Sean Harmanis / Nicholas McLernon / Jordan Mather / Alexandra Reade / Jeff Dunne
Publisher: Cooking Vinyl Publishing
Title: Nightmare
Artist: Polaris
Writers: Daniel Furnari / Jamie Hails / Rick Schneider / Ryan Siew / Jacob Steinhauser
Publisher: Kobalt Music Publishing
Title: Real Life Love
Artist: Speed
Writers: Joshua Clayton / Aaron Siow / Jem Siow / Kane Vardon / Dennis Vichidvongsa
Publisher: Warner Chappell Music
Title: Sirens
Artist: Windwaker
Writers: Jesse Crofts / Liam Guinane / Christopher Lalic / Connor Robins / Indey Salvestro
Publisher: Cooking Vinyl Publishing
Most Performed Hip Hop / Rap Work
Title: ANXIETY
Artist: Sleepy Hallow feat. Doechii
Writers: Wally De Backer* / Luiz Bonfa^ / Bennie Briggman / Michael Briggman / Tegan Chambers+ / Jaylah Hickmon~ / Eric Johnson / Karel Jorge+ / Ernesto Shaw+ / Johnathan Scott+ / Jeremy Soto+
Publishers: Origin Music Publishing* / Warner Chappell Music^ / Sony Music Publishing+ / Universal Music Publishing~
Title: Bandit
Artist: Don Toliver
Writers: Kevin Parker* / Edgard Herrera / Sean Reid / Cody Rounds* / Danny Snodgrass / Caleb Toliver^
Publishers: Sony Music Publishing* / Kobalt Music Publishing^
Title: Boys Light Up
Artist: ChillinIT
Writers: Blake Turnell / James Reyne* / Malik Sanders^
Publishers: Mushroom Music Publishing / Warner Chappell Music* / Kobalt Music Publishing^
Title: Fall Back
Artist: Lithe
Writers: Josiah Ramel* / Omid Khasrawy
Publisher: Concord Music Publishing ANZ obo Boss Level*
Title: Get This Money
Artist: Hooligan Hefs
Writers: Simeona Malagamaalii* / Cooper Bedford / Nepomsein Irakunda / Roshanth Karunakara^ / Ilir Rusiti
Publishers: Mushroom Music Publishing* / Killphonic Rights^
Most Performed Pop Work
Title: Dreaming
Artist: Tones And I
Writers: Toni Watson / Samuel Harris
Publishers: Warner Chappell Music
Title: Gimme Love
Artist: Sia
Writers: Sia Furler / Jesse Shatkin
Publisher: Sony Music Publishing
Title: Give You Love
Artist: Jessica Mauboy feat. Jason Derulo
Writers: Shannon Busch* / Stephen Mowat^ / Blessing Offor# / Styalz Fuego+ / Rudy Sandapa
Publishers: Concord Music Publishing ANZ* / Mushroom Music Publishing^ / SHOUT! Music Publishing# / Universal Music Publishing+
Title: Got Me Started
Artist: Troye Sivan
Writers: Troye Sivan / Styalz Fuego / Jack Glass / Christopher Stracey / Ian Kirkpatrick* / Brett McLaughlin^ / Taylor Parks*
Publishers: Universal Music Publishing / Warner Chappell Music* / Sony Music Publishing^
Title: Houdini
Artist: Dua Lipa
Writers: Kevin Parker / Dua Lipa*^ / Caroline Ailin / Daniel Harle / Tobias Jesso Jr.^
Publishers: Sony Music Publishing / Warner Chappell Music* / Universal Music Publishing^
Most Performed R&B / Soul Work
Title: Ground
Artist: Khalid
Writers: Mark Landon / Khalid Robinson*/ Aidan Rodriguez^
Publishers: Concord Music Publishing ANZ / Sony Music Publishing* / Aidan Rodrigeuz^
Title: Kobe Beef
Artist: Forest Claudette
Writers: Kobe Hamilton-Reeves / Alexander Tirheimer
Title: Magiq
Artist: Youngn Lipz
Writers: Filipo Faaoloii / Aayan Ahmed
Title: Small Change
Artist: DON WEST
Writers: Don West / Nathan Hawes*
Publisher: Universal Music Publishing*
Title: Space
Artist: Kaiit
Writers: Kaiit Waup / Jake Amy / Anthony Liddell / Jaydean Miranda / Justin Smith
Most Performed Rock Work
Title: Be Like You
Artist: Dune Rats
Writers: Michael Bylund-Cloonan / Brett Jansch / Daniel Moffitt
Publisher: Sony Music Publishing
Title: Lion
Artist: Birds of Tokyo
Writers: Ian Berney / Ian Kenny / Glenn Sarangapany / Adam Spark / Adam Weston
Publisher: Mushroom Music Publishing
Title: Salt
Artist: Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers
Writers: Scarlett McKahey / Anna Ryan / Jaida Stephenson / Neve Van Boxsel
Publisher: Warner Chappell Music
Title: The First Time
Artist: Eskimo Joe
Writers: Stuart MacLeod / Joel Quartermain / Kav Temperley
Publisher: Mushroom Music Publishing
Title: Through The Trees
Artist: King Stingray
Writers: Theo Dimathaya Burarrwanga / Roy Kellaway* / Campbell Messer / Yirrŋa Gotjiringu Yunupingu* / Yimila Gurruwiwi / Lewis Stiles
Publisher: Sony Music Publishing*
Most Performed International Work
Title: A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Artist: Shaboozey
Writers: Collins Chibueze / Sean Cook / Jerrell Jones* / Joe Kent^ / Nevin Sastry+ / Mark Williams^
Publishers: Warner Chappell Music / Sony Music Publishing* / Kobalt Music Publishing^ / Universal Music Publishing+
Title: Beautiful Things
Artist: Benson Boone
Writers: Benson Boone / Evan Blair* / Jackson Larsen^
Publishers: Warner Chappell Music / Sony Music Publishing* / Kobalt Music Publishing^
Title: Espresso
Artist: Sabrina Carpenter
Writers: Sabrina Carpenter / Amy Allen* / Julian Bunetta^ / Stephenie Jones^
Publishers: Universal Music Publishing / Warner Chappell Music* / Mushroom Music Publishing^
Title: Greedy
Artist: Tate McRae
Writers: Tate McRae / Amy Allen* / Jasper Harris^ / Ryan Tedder
Publishers: Sony Music Publishing / Warner Chappell Music* / Concord Music Publishing ANZ^
Title: Lovin On Me
Artist: Jack Harlow
Writers: Jack Harlow / Nik Frascona / Delbert Greer* / Sean Momberger*^ / Reginald Nelton* / Nickie Pabon^ / Ozan Yildirim+
Publishers: Sony Music Publishing / Warner Chappell Music* / Universal Music Publishing^ / Kobalt Music Publishing+