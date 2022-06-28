NAIDOC Week kicks off early this year, with the inaugural NAIDOC Up Late bringing together an exciting lineup of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists for a huge evening of music and vibes.

Taking place on Barangaroo Reserve’s Walumil Lawn on Saturday, July 2nd, the concert is entirely free, with the celebration of First Nations cultures, music and dance kicking off at 7pm.

ARIA-nominated icon Mo’Ju is headlining the event, a local show for the NSW-raised singer-songwriter. They’re backed up Indigenous rapper and activist Ziggy Ramo, rising electro-pop duo AYA J, Tessa Thames, recognisable as the stunning voice of Microwave Jenny, and emerging Toowoomba talent Cloe Terare.

“I’m taking part in NAIDOC Up Late to share my perspective and understanding, and I’m looking forward to hopefully connecting to the humans in front of me,” Ziggy says. “As much as I enjoy creating music, there’s nothing more than I love to do than perform. Being able to share my stories in real time with a group of individuals is a privilege I’ll never take for granted.”

“I love any opportunity to get out and witness, in person, First Nations excellence!” Tessa adds. “Being a mum, it’s very important to me and our family that our daughter sees people like her doing what they love, and I’m stoked that both my husband Brendon Boney and I, and every other deadly artist at Up Late, can be those people for her!”

Fans are encouraged to bring their own picnic to Up Late, but there will also be some enticing offerings from some of Sydney’s finest food trucks, including Urban Pasta, Burger Head, and Walkabout Coffee.

Following Up Late, NAIDOC Week runs from Sunday, July 3rd until Sunday, July 10th. It’s a time to celebrate the achievements and traditions of all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.

For more information about NAIDOC Up Late, visit the official Barangaroo website.

