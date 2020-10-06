Kim Gordon has announced plans to release a new book, the “personally curated scrapbook” No Icon. Set to arrive on Tuesday, October 13th.

No Icon will feature previously-unseen photographs, fashion editorials, lyrics, writing, and other trinkets documenting the Sonic Youth musician’s inimitable career.

The book will feature a forward written by Sleater Kinney frontwoman Carrie Brownstein.

This marks the second book from Gordon, following her debut memoir, the excellent Girl In A Band. Last year, Kim Gordon released her debut solo album, No Home Record.

Throughout 2020, Sonic Youth have been digging through the archives, unearthing old performances and recordings previously unavailable.

Back in May, the band unleashed Blastic Scene, a live album recorded in 1993 in Lisbon, Portugal.The recording was initially only released as an authorised bootleg in 1995 in Portugal, where only 1,300 copies were produced. In addition to Blastic Scene, the band also uploaded their live record Hold That Tiger to Bandcamp.

Check out ‘Sketch Artist’ by Kim Gordon: