Kim Gordon has announced plans to release a new book, the “personally curated scrapbook” No Icon. Set to arrive on Tuesday, October 13th.
No Icon will feature previously-unseen photographs, fashion editorials, lyrics, writing, and other trinkets documenting the Sonic Youth musician’s inimitable career.
The book will feature a forward written by Sleater Kinney frontwoman Carrie Brownstein.
a huge thank you to @carrie_rachel for writing the intro @su_barber for her amazing eye @martynka_martynka #rizzoli for asking me RG @rizzolibooks: Girls invented punk rock, not England. – As co-founder of legendary rock band Sonic Youth, best-selling author, and celebrated artist, Kim Gordon is one of the most singular and influential figures of the modern era. "Kim Gordon: No Icon" is a personally curated scrapbook that takes an edgy and evocative look at Gordon's life, art, and style, spanning from her childhood on Californian surf beaches in the '60s to New York's downtown scene in the '80s and '90s where Sonic Youth was born. On sale October 13th.
This marks the second book from Gordon, following her debut memoir, the excellent Girl In A Band. Last year, Kim Gordon released her debut solo album, No Home Record.
Throughout 2020, Sonic Youth have been digging through the archives, unearthing old performances and recordings previously unavailable.
Back in May, the band unleashed Blastic Scene, a live album recorded in 1993 in Lisbon, Portugal.The recording was initially only released as an authorised bootleg in 1995 in Portugal, where only 1,300 copies were produced. In addition to Blastic Scene, the band also uploaded their live record Hold That Tiger to Bandcamp.