BABYMETAL found themselves at the centre of a viral Halloween moment when North West, the 12-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Ye, dressed up as the Japanese metal trio alongside two friends for a TikTok performance that has captivated millions of viewers.

The elaborate Halloween cosplay saw North and her friends recreate BABYMETAL’s distinctive aesthetic while miming along to “The End”, the band’s 2023 collaboration with American rapper Lil Uzi Vert. Shared across three videos and one slideshow on Kim and North’s joint TikTok account, the performance has accumulated over 10 million views in total, demonstrating the enduring appeal of the metal group’s visual identity.

North’s choice to embody BABYMETAL aligns with her previously documented appreciation for heavy music. In 2021, Kim Kardashian revealed her daughter’s musical preferences during an appearance on Ellen DeGeneres’ show, describing how North had developed into “a full goth girl” who gravitates towards metal music. “North is like goth. She’s into Hot Topic,” Kim explained at the time. “She puts fake tattoos on her face and she listens to Black Sabbath. She’s just, like, a full goth girl.”

The revelation about North’s metal inclinations prompted a response from Sharon Osbourne, who took to Instagram to welcome the young fan to the metal community. The former Black Sabbath manager shared a screenshot of a news story covering North’s music tastes, effectively endorsing her entry into the genre’s fold.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

This Halloween tribute arrives during a particularly active period for BABYMETAL, who released their fourth studio album Metal Forth in August. We were lucky enough to chat with the band earlier this year. Check out the exclusive clip below: