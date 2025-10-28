Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayil has announced his highly anticipated memoir A Screaming Life: Into the Superunknown with Soundgarden and Beyond, out next year.

The memoir chronicles Thayil’s journey from his childhood as the son of immigrants in Chicago to becoming one of grunge’s most influential guitarists. Thayil personally announced the project, stating: “Hey, all you friends of Soundgarden! Kim Thayil, here to tell you that I’ve been working on a book during the past few years! It’s called A Screaming Life, and it tells my story as an American son of immigrants growing up in Chicago.”

The guitarist detailed how the narrative follows his move to Seattle alongside bassist Hiro Yamamoto, where they connected with Chris Cornell to form Soundgarden. “It follows my experiences, journeys and growth with the band and the building of the Seattle music scene; ultimately, to partner with Matt Cameron and later Ben Shepherd as we worked and played towards our worldwide successes,” Thayil explained.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by nudedragons (@nudedragonsofficial)

HarperCollins describes the memoir as an intimate backstage pass to understanding how Soundgarden transformed from Seattle’s underground punk clubs to achieving global rock icon status. The publisher emphasises that Thayil’s storytelling captures the essence of the band’s era-defining sound, characterised by raw creativity and uncompromising lyrics.

The book explores the diverse cultural backgrounds that shaped Soundgarden’s identity, particularly highlighting how Thayil’s Indian heritage and Yamamoto’s Japanese background influenced both their music and industry experiences.

According to the publisher, A Screaming Life offers behind-the-scenes access to one of alternative rock’s most revered bands while demonstrating music’s power to transform culture. The memoir promises to reveal the triumphs and challenges faced during Soundgarden’s meteoric rise, providing insights into the brotherhood that sustained the band through their career.

The guitarist explores the heights and depths of his experiences within what he describes as the “unique and special brotherhood” built with his bandmates. His narrative promises to deliver the same intensity and authenticity that characterised Soundgarden’s music throughout their career.