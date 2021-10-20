Play on Victoria, a massive celebration of live music, will descend on Sidney Myer Music Bowl on Saturday, October 30th.

It’s been a rough two years for live music. The Victorian State Government, Arts Centre Melbourne, Frontier Touring/Mushroom Group and Live Nation have joined forces to celebrate its triumphant return with Play On Victoria. The COVIDSafe test event will be the first major gathering in the state following lockdown, a call to arms for 4000 live music devotees.

The show has enlisted some of the most beloved performers in the state, including the likes of King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Amyl and The Sniffers, Baker Boy, Vika & Linda, and Grace Cummings.

‘Never have we been so excited to play a show. It’s been so long between drinks,” says King Gizzard frontman Stu Mackenzie. “Bizarrely, our last Melbourne show was also at the Bowl, so our plan is to present an entirely new set-list with no repeats. Some old stuff, some Butterfly 3000 stuff, some new-new stuff.”

I think I’m more excited for the punters to be honest,” Baker Boy adds. “I’m so stoked for people who have been in lockdown for so long to have a gig like this! I can’t wait to break it down and party with them!’

Tickets for Play on Victoria are going at the cheap as chips price of $29.90. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 22nd at 3pm. You can find all the relevant information below.

Check out ‘Security’ by Amyl and The Sniffers

Play On Victoria

Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne

Saturday 30 October 2021

Presented by the Victorian State Government, Arts Centre Melbourne,

Frontier Touring/Mushroom Group & Live Nation

GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE

via ticketek.com.au

Begins: Friday 22 October (3pm local time)

This is an 18+ event. Proof of age will be required to attend.

Tickets just $29.90*

* Additional transaction fees and credit/debit card processing fees may apply

Lineup

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

Amyl and The Sniffers

Baker Boy

Vika & Linda

Grace Cummings